9 countries with a smaller population than Norfolk
Norfolk may not be the biggest county in England, but its population - of roughly 914,039 people - still beats several countries from across the globe.
Here are nine countries with a population smaller than Norfolk.
Samoa
Samoa is a small Polynesian island country in the central South Pacific Ocean, sitting halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii.
It is made up of nine volcanic islands, including Savai'i and Upolu which make up more than 99pc of the land.
Samoa has a population of around 198,414 people.
Fiji
Fiji is also located in the South Pacific and is made up of over 300 islands, but only 110 of them are inhabited.
The two main islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, accounts for roughly 90pc of the population.
Fiji has a population of around 896,445 people.
Luxembourg
Luxembourg is one of the world’s smallest countries.
It is bordered by Belgium to the west and north, France in the south, and Germany to the north-east and east.
Luxembourg has a population of around 625,978 people.
Iceland
Iceland - the best country to see the Northern Lights - is an island located in the North Atlantic Ocean, midway between North America and mainland Europe.
The capital is Reykjavik.
Iceland has a population of around 341,243 people.
Barbados
Home of white sandy beaches and superstar Rhianna, Barbados is an island country situated in the south eastern Caribbean Sea.
It was once a British colony, but the island became independent in 1966. The capital and largest town is Bridgetown.
Barbados has a population of around 287,375 people.
Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia is an island, formed by volcanic activity, in the Caribbean sea.
Its closest neighbours are the islands of Martinique, to the north, and Saint Vincent, to the south-west. It features include a central ridge of mountains, many rivers and boiling sulphur springs — all surrounded by sandy beaches.
Saint Lucia has a population of around 183, 627 people.
Tonga
Tonga is a Polynesian country, also called the Friendly Islands. It is in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.
It consists of some 170 islands divided into three main island groups: Tongatapu in the south, Haʿapai in the centre, and Vavaʿu in the north.
Tonga has a population of around 105, 695 people.
Greenland
Greenland is the world's largest island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.
Greenland’s major physical feature is its massive ice sheet. The Greenlandic people are primarily Inuit. Its capital is Nuuk.
Despite its size, Greenland is only reported to have a population of around 56,770 people.
Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory which occupies a narrow peninsula of Spain’s southern Mediterranean coast.
Gibraltar is a heavily fortified British air and naval base that guards the Strait of Gibraltar — the only entrance to the Mediterranean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean.
It has a population of around 33,691.