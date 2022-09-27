Norfolk village to feature in BBC show

Cley is featuring on BBC Two's Villages by the Sea - Credit: Mark Bullimore

A north Norfolk village is taking centre stage in a BBC show tonight.

Cley next the Sea was visited by archaeologist Ben Robinson as part of the Villages by the Sea series.

The series explores the coastal villages around the UK that have been on the front line of history.

In the first Elizabethan era, Cley was a thriving port and had many Dutch settlers.

Land around Cley was reclaimed from the sea - Credit: Mike Page

It was more 'next the sea' than it is now, having been reclaimed from the sea.

At the nearby St Margaret's Church, Robinson meets medieval graffiti expert Matt Champion, who uncovers links to past villagers.

The host also explores a home which survived a 17th-century fire that destroyed most of the village and how the Flemish community influenced architecture.

Historian Onyeka Nubia reveals that the cosmopolitan community introduced Britain to the canary, beer we still drink today and the art of land reclamation.

Local historian Jonathan Hooton also showcased the waterways that were turned into farmland.

Robinson then meets with one of the villagers fighting to reverse this and reclaim the village's waterways.

Villages by the Sea is airing on BBC Two at 7pm on September 27.