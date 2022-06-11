Norwich Samaritans' volunteers provide support every day of the year

Norwich Samaritans' volunteers are there day-in, day-out to ensure that phone calls and emails are answered from people who are struggling to cope - Credit: Norfolk Samaritans

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital work carried out by Norwich Samaritans.

About the charity

Be it someone who has simply had a bad day, has financial worries, feels stressed, upset, depressed or having thoughts of taking their own life, Norwich Samaritans has been supporting those in need since 1964.

From their branch at St Stephen’s Square, just outside the city centre, 160 highly-trained volunteers are there day in, day out to ensure that phone calls and emails are answered from people who are struggling to cope. They join around 22,000 volunteers across the UK and Ireland offering emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The listening service - accessed by dialling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org - is interlinked with 201 other branches across the UK and provides a non-judgemental safe space, for anyone who contacts them to talk about whatever’s on their mind.

But that’s not all: Norwich Samaritans also has a vibrant set of teams, built from its volunteer base too.

A key set of volunteers help run the branch’s two busy shops, which raise awareness of the charity in the city as well as vital funds for the branch.

The shops can be found at 5 Westlegate in the city centre (‘Sams in the City’) and at 321a Aylsham Road. Donations are always welcome on everything from clothes to jigsaws and electrical items to DVDs – you can find a list at samaritans.org/norwich.

The branch’s outreach group can be seen delivering talks to schools and businesses about what they do, the importance of emotional health and championing the cause of how a simple chat can do wonders.

Volunteers from the branch are also very active in local prisons, Norwich and Bure, helping to train prisoners so they can offer support to their peers in a face-to-face setting, while other teams include recruitment, fundraising, publicity and training.

Whatever the role that’s done with the organisation, there is a golden thread of a supportive atmosphere and friendliness that runs through it all. Everyone is there for the same cause: to help make someone’s day a little brighter, better or to lift that burden a little and it can all start with a few words like ‘how are you?’ and giving someone the opportunity to open up.

Impact of Covid-19

Lives have been lost and turned upside down over the pandemic which has impacted the way we all live our lives.

Samaritans volunteers were granted key worker status in 2020 due to the essential service they provide to people in need, which meant that they could continue to support people in vulnerable situations at such a challenging time. Like everyone, volunteers had a number of new procedures put in place to ensure that everyone could provide emotional support safely.

This included face coverings, one-way systems, minimising contact, sanitising everything and sadly, removing the social element of an open couple of tins of biscuits!

Despite having a number of volunteers who needed to shield, the branch remained open through the height of the pandemic and carried on supporting those that needed them on the phone or email, as well as on the pilot online chat service during the evenings between Mondays and Thursdays.

Thinking about volunteering?

If you feel like you could volunteer, potentially changing another person’s life in the process, Norwich Samaritans is always happy to hear from you.

Whether it be offering emotional support, working in our shops or helping in other areas such as IT, fundraising or DIY, their team would love for you to get in touch.

Just email volunteering@norwichsams.org.uk and they’ll get back to you.