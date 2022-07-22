Legendary Carlos Acosta returns to Norwich Theatre Royal

Dance legend Carlos Acosta and Laura Rodriguez in On Before - Credit: Dibs McCallum

Few command a stage like the legend that is Carlos Acosta CBE.

On Before, a dance show that pays homage to his late mother, is intimate, hypnotic, raw and yet extremely beautiful.

The ballet star uses his body to portray the painful emotion and a story with powerful messages about love, loss, and the sheer resilience of the human spirit.

First conceived by Acosta in 2010, On Before is an intensely personal evening of dance created, directed and performed by the man himself.

The performance sees him dance a full-length show and is some of his most personal work.

When the show opened last year in Norwich to a sell-out crowd, it received a “rapturous reception” which, according to The Guardian, confirmed the way the the performance strikes “a perfect, melancholy chord in our own strange times.”

Acosta said: "On Before is one of the most important shows I have ever created and danced. It holds a place in my heart like no other as I created it to pay homage to my beloved mother who passed away."

Norwich Theatre has big ambitions to originate and create more work.

Last year, On Before was its first-ever touring production and was a true statement of intent.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director at Norwich Theatre, explained that the show: "Highlighted our ambitions not just to present but also to originate and produce small and large-scale work itself."

On Before further put Norfolk and East Anglia on the map as a place where international creativity and art are formed.

“It is something of which we are extremely proud to be a part, " added Stephen.

Carlos Acosta returns to Norwich Theatre Royal on July 29 and 30. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

The idea of remounting the dance was formed on a phone call between Acosta and Stephen in the depth of winter during a long Covid-19 lockdown.

"I will never forget Carlos calling me in January 2021 to suggest that we remounted and toured On Before as theatres were re-opening – a seemingly impossible task that only his passion could make happen," said Stephen.

The pair realised that a show about the resilience of the human spirit would resonate with audiences in a post-pandemic world.

But, more than that, Stephen explains that On Before highlighted that "creative experiences and our ambitions for the impact they can have should not be diminished because of challenging times, but should be renewed, refuelled and redoubled."

So what is it like to work with a legend? According to Stephen, it is "joyous and inspirational."

He explains that many who know Acosta's story could be forgiven for thinking that fame and extraordinary success might have dimmed the intrinsic sense of determination that has shaped him, but this is not the case.

"He is someone whose passion and commitment are just infectious, and I love working with someone who is so driven by creativity and vision."

After its sell-out success in the city and on tour around the UK last year, On Before returns to Norwich Theatre Royal, with Norwich Theatre taking it on tour in Europe this summer, another Norwich Theatre first.

"We are reaching another milestone with this amazing show as we take the show on a European tour. This will be a special moment for our whole team and me. We are thrilled to be exploring a future life for the show both nationally and internationally," said Stephen.

"The show is highly sophisticated but hugely accessible for those who might be new to dance. Carlos takes you on a beautiful journey, and when he dances, he is mesmerising."

On Before is a powerful story of a doomed relationship between a man and a woman.

The show is a series of linked duets and solos.

Acosta explains that: "Two individuals are going through different episodes in their lives, but it is a journey towards death.

"Although it is not a literal piece, it does show how I was affected by my mother's passing."

In addition to his own, it features choreography by world-renowned artists, including Russell Maliphant, Kim Brandstrup and Will Tuckett, set to a musical repertoire stretching from Händel to contemporary Cuban composer Omar Puente.

Acosta is joined on stage by fellow Cuban dancer Laura Rodríguez, a founding member of his ground-breaking company Acosta Danza.

