Essential oils can be a useful tool in helping to regulate our emotions, says Heidi Sanders - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wellbeing has become a talking point for many who think about living healthily and, with so much information at our fingertips, how many of us really dedicate quality time and energy focusing on developing our individual wellbeing?

I’ve spent my last 20 years in the field of holistic health, my journey into wellbeing starting as a way of balancing my then stressful life.

East Anglian clinical aromatherapist Heidi Sanders - Credit: Heidi Sanders

My early professional years were spent immersed in London corporate life, working long hours with global clients - a very different life to now.

However, from all the stress and sensory overload this presented, sprung something beautiful - my path to holistic health.

Initially with the intention to complement my corporate career, I eventually recognised that holistic health was such an important part of everyday wellbeing.

This was not just focusing on physical aspects, but really connecting to emotional health. This is also where my first experience of using essential oils began.

I remember vividly experiencing my first face massage using a blend with lemon essential oil…it made me smile, I felt absolutely ecstatic and on top of the world.

This is where I felt the effects first-hand of both a physical and emotional lift. It opened my eyes to the possibilities and the support these little bottles of oil can bring, which now underpins everything I do to support my clients.

This effect is most obvious as the seasons roll through to autumn and winter.

The lack of sunshine, of light, short dark days… this is a time when we should really allow ourselves time to focus on us, wholly.

This is a difficult concept in our fast moving culture that finds it hard to just ‘pause’ without a sense of guilt or missing out.

Right now, we are still in a time of Yin, a time that is quiescent, quiet, meandering. Also, a time where rest and recuperation is paramount in order to help us emerge feeling well-balanced and re-energised ready for the days or months ahead.

Particularly with Christmas over and being in the midst of these darker wintry days, this time of year can adversely affect our mood and general wellbeing, with many people feeling the effects of low mood, fatigue, a general lack of energy and even seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

This is an opportune time to bring essential oil therapy into your daily routine, to help support your emotional and mental health.

Tapping into our most primitive sense (smell) is an easy and very effective way to support how we feel.

The way essential oils are absorbed into the body through inhalation can prompt signals in the brain to release serotonin and dopamine, thus having a direct impact on regulating our mood and emotional state.

Heidi suggests an uplifting aromatherapy blend and a grounding blend that can be used in a diffuser - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a winter pick-me-up to help lift your mood, I would recommend focusing on citrus-based essential oils such as sweet orange, grapefruit, yuzu, bergamot and lemon, which are very much indicated as their nature is to uplift and energise.

For instance, sweet orange is known as ‘liquid sunshine’ with an aroma that is familiar, fresh, sweet and bright. This oil is a go-to for me when treating clients that may not be emotionally firing on all cylinders, including those suffering with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Other oils that are beneficial to use at this time of year are wood oils (those from trees). Wood oils are something very special, allowing us the space and opportunity to ground and to reconnect.

Classed as excellent respiratory tonics, supporting the lungs they enable us to connect with our breath.

Frankincense, silver fir, black spruce and Australian sandalwood are a few that I would recommend and these all blend beautifully with citrus based oils, bringing maximum benefit to your wellbeing.

There are many ways that essential oils can support your mood.

You can use a room atomiser or diffuser (you do not need to burn oils for long to feel the immediate benefit), use a direct inhalation blend or, alternatively, pop a few drops of oil blended in a base onto your pulse/ acupressure points around the body, which can become a lovely part of your daily routine.

A simple ‘uplifting’ winter wellness blend for your diffuser

3 drops of Sweet Orange essential oil (Citrus x sinensis)

2 drops of Neroli essential oil (Citrus aurantium amara var. flos) – floral oil

3 drops of Silver Fir essential oil (Abies alba)



A simple ‘grounding’ winter wellness blend for your diffuser

2 drops of Black Spruce essential oil (Picea mariana)

3 drops of Grapefruit essential oil (Citrus x paradisii)

3 drops of Sandalwood essential oil (Santalum austrocaledonicum)

Caution should be taken when using essential oils with children, the elderly, when you’re pregnant, epileptic or on certain medications. Some citrus oils can also be phototoxic. Always check with a qualified aromatherapist or healthcare professional first.

Heidi works from her clinic in Suffolk and supports many people including children, all with differing needs. She also has a new holistic hub focused on fertility, antenatal, birth and postnatal care, Baba and Belly.







