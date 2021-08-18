Published: 8:00 PM August 18, 2021

Anthony Ogogo took home a bronze medal to Lowestoft at the 2012 Olympics. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Danny Mills

Born in Norwich in the mid-70s Danny Mills only won one major honour in his football career, the League Cup for Middlesbrough in 2004. But the stars aligned for the former Norwich City fullback in 2002 when he replaced the injured Gary Neville in the England World Cup squad - and went on to play every minute of all five games. Later a runner up on Celebrity Masterchef too.

Jessica-Jane Applegate

Great Yarmouth swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate is getting set to take part in her third Paralympic Games where she'll be hoping to boost her already impressive medal haul.

The City of Norwich swimmer won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in London when she topped the podium in the S14 200m freestyle.

She won silver medals in Rio in the SM14 200m individual medley and the S14 200m freestyle and a bronze in the S14 100m backstroke.

Matthew Upson

Part of the Ipswich Town youth set up for a stint, Eye-born Upson was a Premier League winner with Arsenal in 2002 but enjoyed longer spells at Birmingham and West Ham and won 21 England caps.

He can also tell his grandkids that he was England's joint scorer at the 2010 World Cup, netting in the 4-1 defeat against Germany which ended the Three Lions' hopes.

Richard Wright

Big things were expected of Ipswich-born Wright when he left Portman Road 20 years ago this summer to join Arsenal but he'd go on to make just a dozen league appearances for The Gunners, but did pick up a Premier League and FA Cup winners medal in his first season.

Also played twice for England and returned to Ipswich for a second spell in 2008.

Chris Martin

Beccles born Chris Martin burst onto the scene in 2007 at Norwich City but was sold to Derby in 2013 after loan spells at a number of clubs.

A regular at Championship level, Martin has scored more than 100 goals and now plies his trade at Bristol City.

Over the last seven seasons he has enjoyed international success with Scotland, where his father was born, earning 17 caps.

Keiron Dyer

The ultimate East Anglian success story - while local lads like Ruel Fox and Dale Gordon have played at the top level and been sold for big transfer fees, none can match the status of Dyer by playing for their country at the highest level

Born in Ipswich, he was signed by Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle but injuries plagued his career. Did win an impressive 33 caps for England - that's more than Alf Ramsey and World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

Herbie Hide

Born in Nigeria and reaching the age of 50 later this month, Norfolk-based Hide had a brief amateur career before turning professional at 18 and winning the WBO heavyweight title in 1994, before losing it to Riddick Bowe the following year.

He regained the title in the summer of 1997 and defended it twice before a June 1999 defeat to Vitali Klitschko. Later fought as a cruiserweight.

Anthony Ogogo

The Lowestoft boxer shot to national fame at the 2012 Olympics in London but had actually figured at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi two years earlier where he picked up a silver medal in the middleweight division.

He won a bronze in 2012 and a postbox in Lowestoft was painted bronze in his honour.

He turned pro after the Olympics but within four years had stopped fighting and later turned to wrestling.

Karen Pickering

From Brighton, the swimmer lived in Ipswich for much of her adult life and competed in four consecutive Olympics and is still regarded as Britain’s most decorated swimmer.

During a 20-year international career she won 35 major championship medals and 38 national titles, was four times World Champion, won 14 European Championship medals and 13 Commonwealth Games medals, including four gold.

Martin Brundle

KIng's Lynn-born Brundle is perhaps best known more recently as a Formula One commentator but was a Formula One driver in the mid-80s and again in the mid-90s, having finished second to Ayrton Senna at the 1983 British Formula Three Championship.

He started a total of 158 Grand Prix and recorded nine podium finishes.

Matthew Pinsent

Born in Holt, Pinsent was just 22 when he won the first of four Olympic gold medals in the coxless pair with Steve Redgrave in Barcelona.

The pair repeated that achievement in Atlanta four years later.

Pinsent later took gold in the coxless four in both Sydney and Athens.

He also won 10 World Championships gold medals.