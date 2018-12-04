You can now get Christmas dinner chip buckets in Norfolk
Archant
A Norfolk takeaway has combined two of the nations favourite dishes to make the ultimate festive treat.
Bucket List, which opened its first shop in Hamilton Road in Cromer this summer, is selling a Merry Bucket which includes roast turkey, gravy, pigs out of blankets, with bacon and sausage pieces, and cranberry sauce.
The Christmas dinner is served on top of a bucket of crispy chips and is available every Sunday during December at the shop.
Adele Boon, who owns the business with husband and chef Nathan Boon, said: “Our Merry Bucket has been very popular and Nathan came up with the idea last year for the Christmas light switch-ons we were booked for.
“This year we’ve brought it back and it has featured at many Christmas events, including Deepdale Christmas Market at the weekend, and has been a great hit.
“We will be offering it every Sunday throughout December at the Cromer shop as a festive alternative to the traditional Sunday roast.”
The business first opened in a horsebox trailer in Paul’s Lane Car Park in Overstrand in June 2017 and attracts large queues all year round for its menu which changes daily.
They opened a second trailer in Holt Country Park this summer which moved to Castle Mall gardens in Norwich this September and will return early next year.