First look at Wroxham Barns’ Fun Park after six-figure investment

PUBLISHED: 19:22 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:55 20 July 2020

Three-year-old Arlo Stuttle tries out one of the new rides in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three-year-old Arlo Stuttle tries out one of the new rides in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

From jumping pillows to pedal go karts, Wroxham Barns is starting the summer holidays in style by launching its refurbished Fun Park following a six-figure investment.

General manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGeneral manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Fun Park reopens on Wednesday, July 22 with brand new attractions, which are pedal go karts, imaginative sand play, jumping pillows, one for toddlers and another for juniors, Water Wars, a giant inflatable arena with pods for firing water balloons, and the Robinson’s Toy Set ride, which features helicopters, diggers and fire engines.

The team has also given a refresh to its existing attractions including the 18-hole mini golf course, pirate ship ride and jumping frogs which bounce and spin.

The Fun Park was previously leased out to another company, but Wroxham Barns has now purchased all the rides.

READ MORE: Drive-in cinema returning to Norfolk Showground with added horrors

A soaking as a water balloon is fired at Water Wars, in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA soaking as a water balloon is fired at Water Wars, in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wroxham Barns reopened to the public after lockdown on July 4, including its Junior Farm which is home to animals including sheep, goats and Ant and Dec the alpacas.

From July 22, they will be combining both the Junior Farm and Fun Park in one bargain ticket, which costs £10.50 per person with under 2s free, and it is all inclusive.

Previously, families visiting the Fun Park had to pay individually for the different rides.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: “We wanted to create a value day out and we know a lot of families have budget constraints and want to know exactly what they are going to spend.

Arlo Stuttle, three, on the go kart track, one of the new attractions in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArlo Stuttle, three, on the go kart track, one of the new attractions in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: 11 Norfolk attractions that have reopened for the summer holidays

“We’ve made a six-figure investment in The Fun Park and it looks fantastic - we are now excited to have children there.”

Mr Marshall and his team planned to open the refurbished Fun Park at Easter, but it was delayed after they were forced to close due to coronavirus.

A belated Easter egg hunt is running during the summer holidays, with 3,000 Creme Eggs to giveaway, and across the park there are socially-distanced queues and hand sanitiser stations.

General manager, Ben Marshall, at the new Water Wars attraction in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGeneral manager, Ben Marshall, at the new Water Wars attraction in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wroxham Barns has also adapted its food offering with The Courtyard Cafe launching on July 22 and the menu includes pizzas.

Pre-booking is essential at wroxhambarns.co.uk

Three-year-old Arlo Stuttle rides a horse in the new sand pit, one of the new attractions in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree-year-old Arlo Stuttle rides a horse in the new sand pit, one of the new attractions in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jumping for joy, three-year-old Arlo Stuttle tries out one of the new attractions, Jumping Pillows, in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJumping for joy, three-year-old Arlo Stuttle tries out one of the new attractions, Jumping Pillows, in the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

