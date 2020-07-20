First look at Wroxham Barns’ Fun Park after six-figure investment
PUBLISHED: 19:22 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:55 20 July 2020
From jumping pillows to pedal go karts, Wroxham Barns is starting the summer holidays in style by launching its refurbished Fun Park following a six-figure investment.
The Fun Park reopens on Wednesday, July 22 with brand new attractions, which are pedal go karts, imaginative sand play, jumping pillows, one for toddlers and another for juniors, Water Wars, a giant inflatable arena with pods for firing water balloons, and the Robinson’s Toy Set ride, which features helicopters, diggers and fire engines.
The team has also given a refresh to its existing attractions including the 18-hole mini golf course, pirate ship ride and jumping frogs which bounce and spin.
The Fun Park was previously leased out to another company, but Wroxham Barns has now purchased all the rides.
Wroxham Barns reopened to the public after lockdown on July 4, including its Junior Farm which is home to animals including sheep, goats and Ant and Dec the alpacas.
From July 22, they will be combining both the Junior Farm and Fun Park in one bargain ticket, which costs £10.50 per person with under 2s free, and it is all inclusive.
Previously, families visiting the Fun Park had to pay individually for the different rides.
Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: “We wanted to create a value day out and we know a lot of families have budget constraints and want to know exactly what they are going to spend.
“We’ve made a six-figure investment in The Fun Park and it looks fantastic - we are now excited to have children there.”
Mr Marshall and his team planned to open the refurbished Fun Park at Easter, but it was delayed after they were forced to close due to coronavirus.
A belated Easter egg hunt is running during the summer holidays, with 3,000 Creme Eggs to giveaway, and across the park there are socially-distanced queues and hand sanitiser stations.
Wroxham Barns has also adapted its food offering with The Courtyard Cafe launching on July 22 and the menu includes pizzas.
Pre-booking is essential at wroxhambarns.co.uk
