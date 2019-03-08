All you need to know about the new Wild Paths Festival coming to Norwich

Wild Paths Festival logo Archant

A buzz has been building in the city since the Easter Weekend when Norwich businesses started sharing the Wild Paths Festival logo.

If you follow any city shops, music venues or local artists, chances are you have spotted the Wild Paths logo on your timeline.

On its own Instagram page, all that has been revealed so far in their bio is that it is a “multi-venue music festival in Norwich coming later this year, powered by independent businesses”.

Whilst they are remaining tight-lipped on the acts at the moment, the organisers have confirmed it will take place from Friday October 18 until the night on Sunday October 20.

The festival will take place at venues across the city, including the Waterfront and Norwich Arts Centre, which will also host a festival warm-up party on Thursday October 17.

It will also take inspiration from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton which takes place annually and showcases over 400 artists at 35 venues.

A spokesman for Wild Paths Festival said: “The aim of vision for Wild Paths is to bring artists of national and international notoriety to Norwich and to shine a spotlight over the city and all the talent that resides here.

“We'll also be staging discussion panels featuring key figures from different sectors of the music industry.

“We have been asking local businesses to get involved by sharing our logo on Instagram.”

Weekend passes will be available with access to all events, along with individual day passes and VIP tickets with goodie bags.

The line-up for Wild Paths Festival is set to be revealed in May.