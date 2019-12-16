Search

Do you have a fortune hiding in your shed? Channel 4 want to hear from you

PUBLISHED: 15:32 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 16 December 2019

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien from Find It, Fix It, Flog It. Photo: Ben Tinsley

Ben Tinsley

Channel 4 restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is looking to explore sheds in and around Norfolk.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people's sheds to restore and sell at a profit for their owners.

They want to hear from anyone in Norfolk and the surrounding area with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

Vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

From the creators of Shed and Buried and Junk and Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in March 2020.

If you or someone you know has a fantastic assortment of vintage memorabilia, an incredible automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored or just needs a good old-fashioned clear out, email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

