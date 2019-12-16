Do you have a fortune hiding in your shed? Channel 4 want to hear from you

Channel 4 restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is looking to explore sheds in and around Norfolk.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people's sheds to restore and sell at a profit for their owners.

They want to hear from anyone in Norfolk and the surrounding area with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

Vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

From the creators of Shed and Buried and Junk and Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in March 2020.

If you or someone you know has a fantastic assortment of vintage memorabilia, an incredible automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored or just needs a good old-fashioned clear out, email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.