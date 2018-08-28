Video

Thursford Christmas Spectacular review: ‘I was blown away throughout’

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Regulars at the annual Thursford Christmas Spectacular will notice something different at this year’s show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sound systems have had a huge overhaul and been upgraded to a state of the art audio system which has completely revolutionised the audience experience.

Thousands of people travel each year by the coach load to the show from as far away as South Wales and Yorkshire, and it attracts more than 130,000 visitors every single winter.

Ahead of the show, founder, director and producer, John Cushing promised their most ambitious show to date with performers from across the world and their biggest ever dance troupe, and it was all live.

The fantastic sets and colour, the choreography, the singing and dancing, and the special ‘Christmassy’ atmosphere, all impressed.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

And I was blown away, as comedian/compere Paul Eastwood promised the audience would be, throughout the whole three-hour extravaganza.

“The best musicians, singers and dancers in the world, and a mix of Vegas and the West End,” Mr Eastwood said.

He also had some good jokes up his sleeve, including a slight dig at the people of Fakenham, the nearest town.

And while some of the jokes that were honed while he was working on cruise ships might have been a touch risqué, the people behind me found them hilarious. And while his hyperbole may have been repeated a few times too many, he made me chuckle a few times.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Highlights for me of the 42nd annual spectacular, which features a 130-strong cast and has a budget of £1.8m, included ‘Nessun Dorma’, and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

In fact, there was so much happening on the huge stage that it was hard to decide what to focus on. The overall effect was quite breath-taking.

And the entry of the white doves at the end was quite unexpected, even though some of the birds may need extra training.

It runs until December 23, with two shows per day at 2pm and 7pm. For more information, call 01328 878477 or go to www.thursford.com.

DAVID BALE