Search

Advanced search
Video

Thursford Christmas Spectacular review: ‘I was blown away throughout’

PUBLISHED: 14:38 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 09 November 2018

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Regulars at the annual Thursford Christmas Spectacular will notice something different at this year’s show.

The sound systems have had a huge overhaul and been upgraded to a state of the art audio system which has completely revolutionised the audience experience.

Thousands of people travel each year by the coach load to the show from as far away as South Wales and Yorkshire, and it attracts more than 130,000 visitors every single winter.

Ahead of the show, founder, director and producer, John Cushing promised their most ambitious show to date with performers from across the world and their biggest ever dance troupe, and it was all live.

The fantastic sets and colour, the choreography, the singing and dancing, and the special ‘Christmassy’ atmosphere, all impressed.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

And I was blown away, as comedian/compere Paul Eastwood promised the audience would be, throughout the whole three-hour extravaganza.

“The best musicians, singers and dancers in the world, and a mix of Vegas and the West End,” Mr Eastwood said.

He also had some good jokes up his sleeve, including a slight dig at the people of Fakenham, the nearest town.

And while some of the jokes that were honed while he was working on cruise ships might have been a touch risqué, the people behind me found them hilarious. And while his hyperbole may have been repeated a few times too many, he made me chuckle a few times.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas SpectacularThursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Highlights for me of the 42nd annual spectacular, which features a 130-strong cast and has a budget of £1.8m, included ‘Nessun Dorma’, and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

In fact, there was so much happening on the huge stage that it was hard to decide what to focus on. The overall effect was quite breath-taking.

And the entry of the white doves at the end was quite unexpected, even though  some of the birds may need extra training.

It runs until December 23, with two shows per day at 2pm and 7pm. For more information, call 01328 878477 or go to www.thursford.com.

DAVID BALE

Most Read

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast