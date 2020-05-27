Oyster and wine hamper delivery launches in Norfolk

The Thornham Oyster Co. in Norfolk has launched wine and oyster hampers during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied Archant

Seafood fans are in for a treat as The Thornham Oyster Co. in Norfolk is now delivering hampers for those looking for a takeaway with a touch of class.

Jack Rushton, Josh Cooper and Max Inkson (L-R) who run The Thornham Oyster Co. in Norfolk Picture: Supplied Jack Rushton, Josh Cooper and Max Inkson (L-R) who run The Thornham Oyster Co. in Norfolk Picture: Supplied

The Thornham Oyster Co. normally runs as a pop-up at festivals and pubs across the region, but due to coronavirus all upcoming booking were cancelled.

Owners Josh Cooper, Jack Rushton and Max Inkson needed to adapt to keep the business afloat, so decided to launch a delivery service across Norfolk.

To start, they are delivering every Saturday and there is a choice of 12 or 24 oysters, which are all sourced from local fishermen in Brancaster.

They have also teamed up with local businesses to create the luxury hamper and alongside the oysters there is a bottle of white wine from Flint Vineyards in Bungay and hot sauce from RocketShip Sauces in Coltishall.

Mr Cooper, 28, who lives in Norwich, said: “We saw a lot of businesses pivoting and launching delivery and it is important to keep a bit of normality.

The Thornham Oyster Co. launched in 2018 as a pop-up and has now launched a delivery service due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied The Thornham Oyster Co. launched in 2018 as a pop-up and has now launched a delivery service due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied

“It makes for a really good night in and oysters are something you can’t get that easily.

“We have always believed in collaboration and we met Flint Vineyard at the Bungay Christmas Fair as we had the stall opposite and RocketShip’s hot sauce is unbelievable.”

The hampers come with homemade red wine vinegar mignonette, lemons and a shucker and customers can also upgrade to premium and get Royal Siberian Caviar, Cornish seaweed dust and a bottle of English sparkling wine.

The trio launched the company in 2018 after Mr Cooper and Mr Rushton went on holiday to Ibiza and saw a man walking around selling oysters in buckets.

Mr Cooper added: “We had a brainwave as you can’t really get them in Norwich so we identified a gap in the market and I’ve always loved seafood.

“Our pop-ups have gone really well and we recently toured the UK with Norwich-based Naked Wines.

“We are now getting a website built so we can do proper online orders too.”

Message ‘The Thornham Oyster Co.’ on Facebook or Instagram to order.