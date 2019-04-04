Peep peep! Thomas the Tank Engine train rides are coming to Norfolk
Much-loved children’s TV character Thomas the Tank Engine is steaming into Norfolk.
The Day out with Thomas event is returning to the North Norfolk Railway from May 4 to 6 with the chance for families to meet Thomas, The Fat Controller and friends.
The event includes unlimited rides behind Thomas, Percy, and Daisy and shows throughout the day from Rusty and Dusty the Sodor Station sweepers.
Make sure to go to Holt if you want to ride on Thomas as he will not run the full length of the line to Sheringham.
The first rides take place at 9.50am and the Thomas shuttle runs for approximately 10 minutes.
There will also be re-enactments of classic Thomas stories, themed activities and the miniature railway will also be open.
The Day Out With Thomas weekend was first hosted along the Poppy Line more than 20 years ago.
It was re-introduced in 2012 after a break and has since attracted up to 6,000 visitors a year.
The event runs from 9am to 5pm with rides running until 4pm and you can purchase tickets at daysoutwiththomas.co.uk