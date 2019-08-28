10 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

An outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman is coming to High Lodge Thetford after the family fun day Credit: Supplied by Forestry England Archant

From an outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman to a meet and greet with Spider-Man, welcome in September in style with these brilliant events.

David Gant who will play Baron Hardup in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Michael Wharley David Gant who will play Baron Hardup in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Michael Wharley

What: Norwich Theatre Royal Open Day

Where: Theatre Street, NR2 1RL

When: August 31, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Find out what happens on stage, backstage and behind the scenes with plenty of activities for all the family such as face painting, costume displays and arts and crafts.

North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival

Pantomime cast members will be in attendance at the event and David Gant, who will play Baron Hardup, will be telling the tale of Cinderella in storytelling sessions throughout the day.

What: North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

Where: Holkham Hall, Holkham Road, NR23 1AB

When: August 31 to September 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

High Lodge in Thetford Forest. Picture: Ian Burt High Lodge in Thetford Forest. Picture: Ian Burt

The north Norfolk Food & Drink Festival returns for its tenth year with over 60 stallholders showcasing the very best of local produce.

Visitors can expect cookery demonstration's children's entertainment, delicious food and all exhibitors' products must be grown, reared, caught, produced or sold in north Norfolk.

As with previous years, stall holders and sponsors can be found in the historic Walled Garden with an array of real ales and fresh juices, fresh meat, local seafood, cheese, vegetables, local honey, cakes, fruit, ice-cream, puddings and tarts.

What: Family Fun Day

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey

Where: High Lodge Thetford Forest

When: August 31, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Advance all day site entry £5, boxoffice.forestryengland.uk

Forestry England is celebrating its 100th year in 2019 with events big and small across the country and to mark the centenary at High Lodge Thetford Forest there is a day of fun and adventure.

Come along and participate in children's crafts, seed planting, spoon carving and the Active Forest assault course.

A range of forestry vehicles will also be on display and for daring visitors there is fire lighting and axe throwing activities too.

If you want the day to last longer there will also be an outdoor screening of the box office sensation The Greatest Showman from 6.30pm with tickets at £15 for adults and £5 for children available at popuppictures.co.uk





What: My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid

Electric Jalaba are performing at the Unity Festival in Diss Credit: Supplied by Geoff Dixon Electric Jalaba are performing at the Unity Festival in Diss Credit: Supplied by Geoff Dixon

Where: Big Top on The Walks, King's Lynn, PE30 1PE

When: August 31 to September 1, 10.15am/1.15pm

Cost: £10 adults/£7.50 children, under 1s free, thegarage.org.uk

This interactive, sensory show is aimed at children aged two to six and designed to remove the stress of theatre trips for young families.

It is adapted from Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale and follows the mermaid Marina on her quest to become human and gain a soul.

At the start of the play, the audience meet two hapless fisherman who haven't seen a fish for days and start to tell the story of the mermaid which comes alive with colour and circus skills.

A family fun day with baseball and outdoor cinema is coming to Seething Air Control tower Credit: Supplied by Skye Muir-Robinson A family fun day with baseball and outdoor cinema is coming to Seething Air Control tower Credit: Supplied by Skye Muir-Robinson

What: Super Saturday at Anglia Square

Where: Norwich, NR3 1DZ

When: August 31, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free, suggest £3 donation to Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind

Head to Anglia Square and learn to be a superhero with make your own mask, cape and badge craft sessions

The finale of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus (C) GY Hippodrome The finale of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus (C) GY Hippodrome

There will also be the chance to jump on the super bouncy castle, complete superhero training and receive a certificate and a meet and greet with Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Black Widow.

There will also be an autism hour from 9.30am to 10.30am and to book email chloe@thissolidground.com

What: Unity Festival

Where: Woolsey Bridge Fields, Diss, IP22 5SX

When: August 30 to 31,

Cost: Adult camping £24, under 16s £12, under 10s free, day tickets £12 adults/under 16s £6

The Burston Strike School rally becomes a weekend event in 2019 by adding the first edition of UNISON's Unity Festival on August 30 and 31 which will be followed by a day of music and speeches on Burston Village Green on September 1.

The Burston Strike School Rally was the longest in British history and saw the school children of Burston go on strike from 1914 to 1939 in support of their teachers Tom and Annie Higdon who were sacked after complaining about conditions in the school.

At the festival there will be music from 22 bands, including Electric Jalaba, the John Hegley Band and A.N.G and speeches, discussions and question times with leading figures in the labour and union movement.

There will also be children's entertainment areas, yoga classes, drumming workshops, community organisation stalls, food vendors and the Burston Crown will provide the bar.

What: Family Cinema and Baseball Fun Day

Where: Seething Control Tower Museum, Seething Airfield,NR15 1EL

When: September 1, 10am, baseball 2pm, film 6.30pm

Cost: Free

The event takes place at Seething Control Tower, which was home of the 448th Bomber Group during World War 2, and to celebrate the end of the summer holidays there will be free outdoor cinema and baseball organised in association with the Waveney Flying Group.

The museum will be open from 10am so people can come and discover some of the heroic men and women who helped to give us the freedom we have today and the Vintage Tea Room will be open for tea and cake.

There will also be children's crafts and lawn games for people to enjoy and from 2pm there will be a baseball game with the chance for children to take on the adults and spectators can bring picnics and enjoy ice creams or cold drinks which will be available.

In the evening there will be a free family film shown outdoors and there will also be food and drink stalls.

What: Repair Cafe

Where: Hoe and Worthing Parish Hall, Hall Road, NR20 4BD

When: September 1, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Repair Cafes were started in Amsterdam in 2009 and there are now over 1,500 Cafes established in Europe, 288 in the UK and many worldwide, including the USA and Australia.

There will be garden and kitchen tool sharpening, an eco-brick demonstration, bicycle and wheelbarrow puncture mending, clothes repairs, rag rug ideas of how to recycle your old clothes and reupholstry.

There will also be refreshments served all day and this is the first Repair Cafe in Norfolk with the nearest one in Cambridge.

What: Grand Summer Spectacular and Water Show

Where: Yarmouth Hippodrome, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 15

Cost: Adults from £19, concessions from £16, children from £11, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Jay family run four shows throughout the year and 2019 is an extra special year as it marks 40 years since Peter Jay took over the Hippodrome. This year's Circus and Water Spectacular line-up includes the Motorbike Globe of Death Riders, acrobatic street talent direct from Chicago, synchronised swimming and Jack Jay will be joined by his comedy partner Johnny Mac once again.

What: Bungay Camera Club Annual Photographic Exhibition

Where: Broome Village Hall, Sun Road, NR35 2RW

When: August 31, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free entry and parking

Each year the club puts on this show for both budding and experienced photographers in the local community to share the photographs taken by members from the previous year.

The static exhibition display is of high-quality printed large size images which are shown alongside an ongoing digitally looped projected show of several hundred original photographic images in the club's darkened theatre area.

There will also be refreshments available and demonstrations on photo editing at 10.30am and 2.30pm and wildlife at 11.30am and 3.30pm.