Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

A popular pub has reopened after lockdown with new faces behind the bar.

Jessie Dodd, Tim Dodd and James Bartram have opened the doors to The Rosebery pub, on Rosebery Road in the NR3 area of the city, for the first time since it closed at the start of lockdown.

The trio, who hail from the Norwich area and have been friends for years, said they’d had a successful test run with friends and family on Thursday night, before welcoming customers back fully on Friday evening.

Mrs Dodd said: “We love the Rosebery and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect when it became available. We have always wanted to run a pub together.

“We first had the opportunity about a month ago, so it’s happened really quickly.

“Having been here the last month coming in and out we’ve had locals come and have a chat and they’ve been really excited about the pub being open.”

She said they had been lucky the pub was already in a good condition inside, and that they hoped to build on its already strong customer base of both locals and people who travel from further afield.

Though Mrs Dodd, 35, said it will be her first proper venture into the pub industry, her husband Mr Dodd has been involved in running pubs for years, and previously worked at the Birdcage and Sir Garnet in the city centre.

She said Mr Bartram, 38, is also experienced in the industry.

For the time being, the team will focus on drinks rather than food, though will still offer a range of pub snacks and pop-up traders at the weekend - Global Kitchen will join them next Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Customers will have table service in the pub, and the bar will boast a range of European lagers, craft beers, local ales, real ciders and a wine list from Bijou Bottles in Wroxham.

There will also be more outside seating, benches at the front and even new beer garden at the back of the pub.

Mrs Dodd said during the day they would offer hot drinks and home-made cakes.

She said would be perfect for most people - “whether you are working from home and need a change of scenery or want a coffee on the school run”.