All-star cast of The Full Monty arrive at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 17:46 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:46 26 November 2018

The Full Monty cast at the Theatre Royal. From left, Andrew Dunn, Gary Lucy, Louis Emerick, Kai Owen, Joe Gill and James Redmond. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It may have been a cold Monday evening in Norwich, but the cast of The Full Monty heated things up in the Theatre Royal.

The show tells the story of six unemployed steelworkers who form a male striptease act in order to make some cash.

The film took the world by storm 21 years ago and the stage version is in the city until Saturday, December 1.

The all-star cast is led by Hollyoaks and Footballer’s Wives star Gary Lucy as Gaz and he is joined by Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick Joe Gill, Kai Owen and James Redmond.

Whilst the show finishes with the iconic striptease at the end, the cast think it is a show for men as well as women.

Andrew said: “I have always said it is a story for men because it is their humour and the way they deal with things.

“Men who do come and see it really enjoy it but for some reason people see it as a show for women.”

Kai added: “They do get the strip at the end but it’s not a strip show like The Chippendales.

The cast of The Full Monty in the queue at the job centre. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre RoyalThe cast of The Full Monty in the queue at the job centre. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

“All the blokes are struggling with mental health, personal, money and body image issues and sexuality and they are taboo subjects for a lot of men so when they come along they can identify with it.”

Instead of being on a strict diet and eating regime, the cast allowed to eat what they want whilst on tour.

“We are all just normal blokes and the charm is that we are all shapes and sizes,” said Kai.

You can purchase tickets to The Full Monty on the Norwich Theatre Royal website.

