Exotic meat delivery service bringing kangaroo and zebra to your door

Wild ostrich burgers from The Durban Grill exotic meats delivery service, served with mexican cheese and salsa. The business is run by couple Clare Whitmore and Adam Davies. Picture: main image Katy Jon Went (main image)/Mark Lee Archant

A new delivery service is bringing the taste of South Africa to Norfolk, with exotic meats on the menu ranging from zebra steaks to ostrich sausages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clare Whitmore and Adam Davies with their son Connor at their street food van The Durban Grill Picture: MARK LEE Clare Whitmore and Adam Davies with their son Connor at their street food van The Durban Grill Picture: MARK LEE

While everyone is stuck indoors during lockdown, many are using the time to improve their cookery skills and try out new dishes.

The Durban Grill is owned by couple Adam Davies, 28, and Clare Whitmore, 37, who live in Horsford, and for the last five years the business has been running as a street food van, travelling to events across the region.

Mr Davies has family from South Africa and the couple have both spent a lot of time there, so decided to launch it as they realised there was nothing like it in Norfolk and dishes include a crocodile and mango curry and buffalo kebabs.

READ MORE: Chefs launch new healthy lunch delivery service in Norwich

After the outbreak of coronavirus saw their upcoming booking cancelled, the pair decided to launch a home delivery service of their exotic meats for people to cook at home.

They are delivering in a 20 mile radius of Horsford and meat available to order ranges from more familiar options such as Wagyu beef burgers and wild boar sausages to the more exotic including kangaroo meatballs, zebra steak and crocodile burgers.

Buffalo meatballs from The Durban Grill cooked with green peppercorns, rosemary and garlic Picture: Katy Jon Went Buffalo meatballs from The Durban Grill cooked with green peppercorns, rosemary and garlic Picture: Katy Jon Went

Mr Davies said: “We wanted to do hot food delivery but it wasn’t practical as Clare is pregnant and we also have an 18-month-old son called Connor so I would have to do all the cooking and delivery on my own.

READ MORE: Owners of Moco Kitchen street food van set to open café in Norwich

“It was really important to do something to keep our business afloat as there is very little help available to us and we don’t want to take out a loan.

“It has had really good feedback so far and we’ve had repeat orders, ostrich meat is one of our biggest sellers and comes from a lovely farm in the UK and we’ll be adding eggs in the next week or two.”

All the meat issourced from UK suppliers and farmed here when possible and all the products are ethically farmed and are traceable.

Order at thedurbangrill.square.site with a minimum spend of £15.