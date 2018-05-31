Review: Sax In The City! The Comet Is Coming blow the roof off Norwich Arts Centre

Ever wondered what it would sound like if you took drum and bass, jazz and a pinch of psychedelic rock and slung them all together to create music? No, me neither.

But fortunately at least three people did and the result is The Comet Is Coming who put on what was genuinely one of the most exciting and thrilling nights of music I've witnessed in two decades of gigs at Norwich Arts Centre.

The Comet Is Coming are a London-based three-piece made up of saxophonist King Shabaka, Danalogue on beats and keyboards, and drummer Betamax. Suffice to say they're not their real names.

They've emerged in the last three years on the back of a rise in popularity of modern, often rock-infused jazz, and a fantastic Mercury Prize-nominated album Channel The Spirits.

It's a real coup for the arts centre and as such the gig is sold out, with the excitement palpable in the bar beforehand.

And no-one seems disappointed as they belt out a non-stop 90 minute set which moves from jazz one minute, to rock the next and dance after that.

Undoubted star of the show is saxophonist Shabaka. He barely pauses for breath, somehow managing to keep up with the fast paced beats produced by his team-mates.

But that should not under-play the importance of the drums and beats to creating a sound that is rich, racey and genuinely unlike anything I've heard before.

It's a brilliant Thursday night in Norwich and I can't wait to see what direction this band intends to go in next.