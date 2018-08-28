Search

Festival organisers tease ‘iconic headline act’ coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 03 December 2018

Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

It is going to be a Bank Holiday to remember in Norwich as Sunday Sessions returns to Earlham Park in 2019 with an ‘iconic’ headliner set to be announced.

Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee Blanchflower

The new festival was launched this year over May Bank Holiday and the line-up featured Tom Odell, Circa Waves and Kaiser Chiefs.

The event will return on Sunday, May 26 2019 - the day after Let’s Rock Norwich! which celebrates the music of the eighties and this year includes Billy Ocean, Midge Ure and Erasure’s Andy Bell.

With 20,000 people attending over the weekend this spring, Sunday Sessions organisers are predicting another riot in 2019 with the line-up set to be announced on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Sunday Sessions said: “Finally the wait is nearly over and we cannot wait to divulge the exciting news.

“We can assure the Norwich community that the wait has been worth it and it will be the most amazing day with an iconic headline act.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Let’s Rock Norwich! 2019

“Last year was hard to beat but we are confident that the line-up for next year’s Sunday Sessions is our strongest to date with some carefully selected guests to support the headline act.”

Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee BlanchflowerSunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Alongside live music, there will also be activities aimed at the whole family including face painting, fairground and two children go free to every adult ticket purchased.

Make sure to visit the EDP website at 4pm on Tuesday to see the full line-up for Sunday Sessions 2019.

