Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Legendary folk singer Steve Knightley set to captivate audience

PUBLISHED: 16:59 17 January 2019

Steve Knightley will be appearing at Southwold Arts Centre. Photo: Acoustic Promotions.

Steve Knightley will be appearing at Southwold Arts Centre. Photo: Acoustic Promotions.

Archant

A legendary troubadour will be treating fans to an intimate evening of songs and stories.

Steve Knightley, of acoustic roots band Show of Hands, is set to appear at Southwold Arts Centre on Saturday, February 16.

The songwriters latest tour Roadworks follows on from the sell-out success of 2018’ Songs and Stories.”

Knightley said: “A life on the road certainly has its challenges, but I can’t say I’d do it differently if I had to start all over again. The format of ‘Songs and Stories’, and now ‘Roadworks’ allows me to share the stories I’ve collected over the years, along with plenty of observations along the way. It is just me, a radio mic and a couple of guitars which is daunting and liberating in equal measures.

“It has enabled me to build elements into my shows which I’ve never been able to before.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £18 and available at 01502 722 572 or ticketsource.co.uk/southwold-arts-centre

Most Read

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

As Norfolk faces cuts and council tax hike, revamp bill for County Hall soars by extra £24m

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hundreds of sheep stolen from field

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists