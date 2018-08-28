Legendary folk singer Steve Knightley set to captivate audience

Steve Knightley will be appearing at Southwold Arts Centre. Photo: Acoustic Promotions. Archant

A legendary troubadour will be treating fans to an intimate evening of songs and stories.

Steve Knightley, of acoustic roots band Show of Hands, is set to appear at Southwold Arts Centre on Saturday, February 16.

The songwriters latest tour Roadworks follows on from the sell-out success of 2018’ Songs and Stories.”

Knightley said: “A life on the road certainly has its challenges, but I can’t say I’d do it differently if I had to start all over again. The format of ‘Songs and Stories’, and now ‘Roadworks’ allows me to share the stories I’ve collected over the years, along with plenty of observations along the way. It is just me, a radio mic and a couple of guitars which is daunting and liberating in equal measures.

“It has enabled me to build elements into my shows which I’ve never been able to before.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £18 and available at 01502 722 572 or ticketsource.co.uk/southwold-arts-centre