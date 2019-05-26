Search

Skipinnish set for first Norfolk gig

26 May, 2019 - 06:46
Skipinnish, who will be appearing at King's Lynn Festival Picture: Skipinnish

A Top Scottish folk band is set to celebrate a big anniversary in Norfolk.

Skipinnish will be celebrating its 20th birthday at King's Lynn Festival in July.

The folk band's first visit to Norfolk will be a highlight of their special year which begins on Saturday, May 25 at the 2200-seat Usher Hall at Edinburgh.

When the eight musicians take to the Corn Exchange stage on July 19 their programme will include a song from their latest album which pays tribute to fishermen who work out of East Anglian ports.

"Last of the Hunters" was written by the band's leader Angus McPhail and mentions "the mighty fleets of Yarmouth" and the fishing in The Wash, as well as many other ports round the country.

Mr McPhail said: "Our first visit to Norfolk will be a highlight of the year and it is fitting that we have a song which refers to a significant tradition of the area."

The band was formed in Oban, on Scotland's West coast when Mr McPhail, an accordion player who comes from Tiree, teamed up with Andrew Stevenson from Spean Bridge who plays highland pipes. Both were studying at the Royal Academy at the time and shared an interest in the music of the Highlands and Islands.

Their numbers have grown over the years and now the line-up includes two sets of pipes, a fiddle, drums, keyboards, accordion and bass. Their music has been described as "the very best of traditional and contemporary Celtic music."

King's Lynn Festival runs from July 14-27. Call the box office at the Corn Exchange on 01553-764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk

