The Great British Skinny Dip is coming to Norfolk

Skinny dipping in a swimming pool

Make sure to have your birthday suit at the ready as The Great British Skinny Dip is coming to a naturist-friendly Norfolk campsite.

A woman enjoying a summer day skinny dipping.

Dare to bare this summer as the Rosslyn Glamping site in Melton Constable is taking part in the UK-wide event which encourages people to embrace their lumps and bumps and try costume-free swimming.

The event will take place from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, July 28 from 9am to 8pm on both days and in addition to the heated pool there is also a sauna to let of steam.

The weekend takes place during a clothes-optional week at the campsite and the nationwide event is part of a campaign from British Naturism to "raise awareness of the health benefits of nudity".

The campsite is owned by couple Andrew and Claire Riches, who have run it for the last three years, and are naturists themselves.

Swimming pool at Rosslyn Glamping

Mr Riches, who is also a landlord and previously worked as a teacher, said: "I have been a naturist since I was born as that was the way I came out.

"It gives me a sense of freedom and self-confidence and you get a real mix of people who are naturists of all ages and backgrounds - you can't be somebody when you're naked, you're just a person.

"Naturism is popular in Norfolk and there is the draw of Holkham and Corton Beach near Lowestoft and there used to be a clothing-optional site in Weybourne which is closed now so we get a lot of the trade."

At the clothes-optional events, Mr Riches said people tend to socialise more and there is a "lot more togetherness" and they sit around a fire and chat.

This is the second year the event, which launched nationally four years ago, has taken place at Rosslyn Glamping and there is also an event at Mildenhall Swimming Pool in Suffolk on July 27.

Entry for day visitors is £5, if you're coming in a caravan or campervan it costs £20 for two people and £15 for two in tents, with £3 extra per added person.

The glamping site is set in seven acres of woodland, located four miles from Holt, and they also offer three luxury huts.

To find out more information and how to book, visit greatbritishskinnydip.co.uk