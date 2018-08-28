Music, comedy, poetry and drama to be staged at the Seagull Theatre

A packed programme will hit the stage over the next couple of weeks at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

From Thursday, November 8 to Saturday, November 10, at 7.30pm, the Red Herring Theatre Company presents the brilliant comedy Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of a Christmas Carol.

Very funny and great entertainment. Tickets £9 (advance) or £10 on the door.

On Sunday, at 2.30pm, Songs of Remembrance offers a nostalgic and humorous celebration of the music, singers and comedians that helped raise the nation’s morale during wartime. The sounds of Glen Miller, Vera Lynn, Flanagan and Allen and the Andrews Sisters will be enjoyed. Tickets £11/£10.

Next Thursday, November 15, at 7.30pm, Open Space Theatre Company present The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan. This masterpiece of a play revolves around a failing marriage, a frustrated wife and a humiliated husband. Tickets £11/£9/£5 (students).

On Friday, November 16, at 7.30pm, the Seagull welcomes The Direbolix back to the venue. With their fun blend of folk, country and skiffle they offer a great night of good time songs, harmony and humour. Tickets £7.

Top music continues on Saturday, November 17, at 7.30pm as the renowned FOD Band bring The Hollies and Searchers Experience to the Seagull.

In this two-hour show, which features more than 30 hits, the audience is in for a banquet of fine melodies, great harmonies and lashings of nostalgia. Tickets £12/£10.

On Sunday, November 18, at 7.30pm, the Seagull’s bi-monthly platform for local poets and song writers, New Words: Fresh Voices, is open for business. As a great bunch of creative characters explore the human condition with thoughtfulness and humour you are welcome to join them. New performers and appreciative audience are equally welcome.

If you would like to take part please contact Ian Fosten on 0779 106 8080 or ian@fosten.com for details. Tickets £4.

For more details of events and opportunities at the Seagull Theatre please contact the box office on 01502 589726, or visit www.theseagull.co.uk Call in to the venue to pick up a copy of the new September to December 2018 brochure.