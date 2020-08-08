Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Amelia Stephanides and Jøra The Førtuneteller for Enjoy Music More

08 August, 2020 - 10:00
Amelia Stephanides and J�ra The F�rtuneteller. Picture: StriKe/Will LeMay

Amelia Stephanides and J�ra The F�rtuneteller. Picture: StriKe/Will LeMay

StriKe/Will LeMay

Saturday Sessions with Amelia Stephanides and Jøra The Førtuneteller for Enjoy Music More.

Amelia Stephanides. Picture: StriKeAmelia Stephanides. Picture: StriKe

Artist name: Amelia Stephanides (Vocalist and song writer)

Achievements: I have been performing all around Norfolk and Suffolk with original music for the last two years with various bands in various locations. I’ve also been signed to an agency for the last year which has allowed me to go to various creative auditions over the country. Since then I have decided to leave the agency to go to university to develop my skills further.

Upcoming gigs: It’s all very up in the air right now, but some time next year I will be performing at The Waterfront with my guitarist Mike Peters, Jora, Blux J and Ella Massingham as part of the unsigned course at the Garage.

Upcoming releases: I have an EP in the works which was created during lockdown with Kro Magnon and is planned for release next year on all music platforms.

Social Links:

Instagram

Jøra The Førtuneteller. Picture: Will LeMayJøra The Førtuneteller. Picture: Will LeMay

Band Name: Jøra The Førtuneteller

Members:

Sam Howlett (Rhythm Guitar and Vocals)

Gui Oliveira (Lead Guitar)

Dawid Tondryk (Bass Guitar)

Josh Shave (Drums)

Achievements: We won the Blink Music Promotions Battle of the Bands and were semi finalists in the Unsigned online Battle of the Bands. We have also played Ipswich music day.

Upcoming gigs and releases: Due to COVID-19 it’s all a bit uncertain. We’ve got no releases planned but keep an eye out as we are aiming to release a new single and maybe an EP next year and plan to release more covers and live sessions in the future.

Social Links:

Facebook

Instagram

Soundcloud

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘It’s like a bereavement’: Bertram founder on business’ collapse

Kip Bertrum who founded Bertrum Books alongside his mother Elsie with daughter Fliss Bertrum who is now asset manager for Bertram Property Management. Picture: Fliss Bertram

Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

First look inside designer apartments for sale in ‘the best street in Norfolk’

The transformation of Oddfellows Hall. Pic: Frances Ambler

Vegan café finally opens in new home after lockdown delays move

Tofurei have finally been able to reopen in their new home after moving from Pottergate and it all being delayed because of the pandemic.They are now at 10 St Gregorys Alley, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN