Sainsbury Centre to showcase work by celebrated artist Elisabeth Frink

Mirage I and Mirage II by Elisabeth Frink, which will be on show at the University of East Anglia's sculpture park. Picture: Andy Crouch Andy Crouch

Sculptures and drawings by a celebrated Suffolk-born artist will be on show at a Norwich cultural hub and attraction.

The Green Man drawing by Elisabeth Frink. Picture: Pete Huggins The Green Man drawing by Elisabeth Frink. Picture: Pete Huggins

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, on Norwich’s University of East Anglia (UEA) campus, will be exhibiting 29 pieces of art by Elisabeth Frink, who was born in Great Thurlow, and died in 1993 aged 62.

The exhibition was made possible due to the wishes of the artist’s late son, Lin Jammet, and follows her Humans and Other Animals exhibition held at the Sainsbury Centre in 2018.

Mr Jammet died in 2017 and it was his wish that a group of his mother’s works should remain after the exhibition and become part of the permanent holdings in the region where she was born.

The artwork will be shown inside as well as featuring on the Sainsbury Centre 350-acre sculpture park.

Sainsbury Centre for Visual Art. Picture: Andy Crouch Sainsbury Centre for Visual Art. Picture: Andy Crouch

Sainsbury Centre head of collections and curator of Elizabeth Frink: Humans and Other Animals, Calvin Winner, said: “We are delighted that a significant body of work is held in a public collection in the region of Frink’s birth. The Sainsbury Centre is perhaps best known for its holdings of sculpture from ancient times to the present day. Frink’s work will now be seen alongside some of the greatest sculpture ever made. This is a fitting tribute to one of the most important British sculptors of the 20th century.”

Frink was known for depicting the relationship between humans and animals and this was a theme she returned to throughout her life.

She rose to prominence while still a student at Chelsea College of Art in 1952, when she had her first major gallery exhibition and won a prize in an international competition for the Monument to the Unknown Political Prisoner. She created a series of expressionist bird sculptures and Frink was associated with the Geometry of Fear group of British sculptors.

Frink created an artistic response to the Second World War and to the climate of fear generated by the encroaching Cold War.

In the 1950s, her falling and spinning men, and associated drawings, echoed images of early cosmonauts including Yuri Gagarin, the first human in outer space.

Her large scale bronze creations the Mirage Birds will be on show in the UEA’s sculpture park.