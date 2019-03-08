Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Royal Republic review: Rock and roll still alive but needs to be moved forward

PUBLISHED: 11:56 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 19 October 2019

Royal Republic performing at The Waterfront, Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts

Royal Republic performing at The Waterfront, Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

On Friday, October 19 Royal Republic took to the stage at The Waterfront donned in glittery blazers to rock Norwich.

Royal Republic performing at The Waterfront, Norwich. Picture: Marc BettsRoyal Republic performing at The Waterfront, Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts

The Swedish band, although you could easily mistake them for Californians due to lead vocalist Adam Grahn's accent, from Malmo visited the fine city as part of their world tour following the release of the latest album Club Majesty in May.

The rock and roll band is known throughout central Europe and will have come to the forefront for many UK music fans after their appearance at heavy metal festival Download this year.

It was clear to see the inspiration for a lot of the band's music has come from the late 1990s and early 2000s punk rock scene with a lot of their hits following the same style as The Subways and Blink 182.

These bands have also praised and supported Royal Republic and helped them gain international recognition.

Royal Republic performing at The Waterfront, Norwich. Picture: Marc BettsRoyal Republic performing at The Waterfront, Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts

You may also want to watch:

It was good to see punk/rock and roll still alive and well in an era dominated by dance music, but it would have been nice to see more diversity in the band's hits, as each song followed the same progression and became predictable.

This left me wanting more from them as they hit it visually, but there needed to be more personality and evolution in their music.

Despite this, The Waterfront was packed with fans of all ages enjoying the rock tones and singing along to their hits Getting Along and Baby.

It was a good show but I left wanting more from the band and for them to take their inspiration from the early 2000s and take it a step further, putting their on mark on rock and roll, moving the genre on.

Royal Republic continue their tour with dates in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.

Worth seeing if you can, but I do not expect any of these shows to sell-out.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Farke’s robust defence to City’s critics

Todd Cantwell has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the England Under-21 set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: CCTV captures ‘astonishing’ moment car drives at man on petrol station forecourt

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists