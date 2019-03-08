Discover more at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019

A range of local acts will perform on bandstands and stages across the showground Picture: James Bass © James Bass 2018

A day at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 is one where memories are made - ones which will make you come back to this great celebration year-on-year. With so much to see and do, we have brought together some ideas to help plan your day.

Day two of the Best Dressed and Headline Hat competition at the show in 2018 Picture: Matt Keal Day two of the Best Dressed and Headline Hat competition at the show in 2018 Picture: Matt Keal

CULTURAL DELIGHTS

The Royal Norfolk Show brings together cultural delights from across Norfolk including music, theatre and art. Don't miss these highlights:

Art Gallery

The horticulture Area features everything from exotic plants to garden structures, from house plants to garden design Picture: James Bass The horticulture Area features everything from exotic plants to garden structures, from house plants to garden design Picture: James Bass

The Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery brings together artists, both sculptors and painters, from across the county. A highlight of any trip to the show - prepare to be inspired by these works of art, many showcasing the Norfolk landscape. All the works will be for sale, so why not take home a beautiful piece or make contact with an artist for a commission?

Demonstrations and talks will take place throughout the two days, so if you're interested in finding out about the skills and creativity of local artists; these are a must-see.

The Royal Norfolk Show has been referred to as 'foodie heaven' Picture: Lee Blanchflower The Royal Norfolk Show has been referred to as 'foodie heaven' Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Live music

What is a celebration without music? And at Norfolk's big celebration there will be plenty to feast your ears on! Bandstands and stages will be situated across the site, bringing you performances from a range of local acts, schools and organisations.

The Norfolk Music Hub will be organising a 'Virtual' Big Sing including hundreds of children from across Norfolk, who will be taking part in an exciting singing event from the magical setting of the Woodland Arena, which will be streamed live into classrooms.

Don't forget the Household Cavalry Musical Ride in the Grand Ring - this mounted display team perform a series of manoeuvres to music. The uniquely tailored display focuses on precise timing, coordination and dressing to ensure that the different components are all working together for one purpose.

You can meet some real-life heroes at the show Picture: James Bass You can meet some real-life heroes at the show Picture: James Bass

STYLE ICON

With over 80,000 visitors, the Royal Norfolk Show is the place to show off your style; either keeping it casual for a family day out or dressed to the nines in the Pavillions.

Jarrold Fashion Show

The now-iconic Fashion Show will be taking place hourly from 11am on both days, interspersed with presentations from Jarrold beauty consultants Paris Cressy and Yvonne Smith, and personal stylists Florrie Dunn and Katy Michael. All four will be available throughout the day to offer consultations and advice.

A range of styles will be 'on show' - perfect for discovering some of the key looks for summer from many of your favourite fashion brands, such as Phase Eight, LK Bennett, Karen Millen, Whistles, Jaeger, Luisa Cerano, Weekend Max Mara, Hobbs, Joules, Gant, Calvin Klein, Oui, Ted Baker, Gagliardi, Hackett, Camel Active, Carl Scarpa, Kurt Geiger and Van Dal, plus fitness wear from Jarrold Intersport.

Find the fashion show at Stand 146, Hopkins Homes Royal Square.

Best Dressed

The Royal Norfolk Show is a great place to pull out all the stops and dress to impress - and your choice of outfit could win you a fantastic fashion prize, thanks to intu Chapelfield.

The style-spotters from intu will be roaming the showground to find those followers of fashion and invite them to take part in the Best Dressed Competition. Those wishing to take part will be asked to drop by the Show Office for a chance to win a £250 intu Chapelfield voucher.

Making headlines with your headwear at the show? There is also the chance to win £100 in the intu Chapelfield Headline Hat competition.

These competitions are for female and male showgoers who have put together a stand-out look for the event.

HOMEBODY

If your heart is in the home, then the Royal Norfolk Show won't disappoint. With a dedicated horticulture area, displays from local craftspeople and creative designs for your home in the retail area, you'll be sure to leave the show with tons of ideas and inspiration.

Horticulture Area

Experience and be inspired by the ever-expanding Horticulture Area at the Royal Norfolk Show. Visitors can get involved with all areas of horticulture to add to their experience during and after their trip to the show.

Horticulture embraces the variety of services, exhibits, gardens and, most importantly, people involved in the area. From exotic plants to garden structures, from house plants to garden design, the area offers so many ideas and a range of expert advice.

For 2019, the Norfolk and Norwich Horticultural Society will be back with its fantastic floral marquee, full of show flowers, fruit and vegetables along with other great displays.

The ever-popular Plant Creche will be available to ensure your plants are taken care of while you enjoy your day out.

Show Gardens from local businesses, charities and schools will offer inspiration and you can even vote for your favourites!

Crafts

The Craft Tent at the Royal Norfolk Show brings together some of the most skilled crafts people from across the county.

Located on the First Avenue, you can marvel at these artisans and their creations as well as have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces made especially for the Royal Norfolk Show.

WI at the Royal Norfolk Show

The Women's Institute was started to educate rural women on food scarcity and preservation, and basic hygiene in the home.

By the time the Norfolk Federation was formed, it was also a place where women could meet to share their formidable skills in handicrafts.

Visit them at Stand 274 on the First Drive to join them as they celebrate their centenary year!

FOODIE

Foodie heaven is how the Royal Norfolk Show has been referred to - and it's easy to see why! There are so many ways to enjoy food, cookery and other gastronomic treats across the two days. So come and stock up on all your local favourites or discover some new kitchen cupboard essentials…

Local produce

We all like to know where our food comes from and the Royal Norfolk Show is a great opportunity to see farm-to-fork organisations based in Norfolk.

Choosing food producers who use locally farmed ingredients has so many benefits to the community, including developing more self-reliant and resilient food networks and improving the local economy.

The show has farming and agriculture at its heart and highlights what makes our favourite home-grown produce so remarkable.

So venture around the agriculture displays to learn more about the Norfolk farming culture and then head to the food areas to talk to the producers about how and why they buy local.

Norfolk Growing Stage sponsored by Today Magazine

This relatively new stage brings you all things good about growing in Norfolk. Located in the Horticulture Area, the stage will offer talks, demonstrations and events dedicated to the world of food and kitchen gardens.

Local chefs will be showcasing Norfolk produce in dishes brought together especially for the show, and experts will give advice on how best to grow and utilise plants for use in the kitchen.

Local businesses, restaurants and personalities will come together to share their knowledge, including Michael Perry - aka Mr Plant Geek - and Ade Sellars of Agents of Field.

Lunch?

Don't forget to stop for lunch at the Royal Norfolk Show - with so many ways to enjoy it, who could really forget?

The show has plenty of options on site, so whatever you fancy, it's probably on offer from one of the many catering stands across the showground.

The Adnams Food and Drink Experience and the Flavours Food Hub also have many opportunities to sample and enjoy local produce. Check out pages 22-25 for some more picnic ideas for the show.

ADVENTURER

Explore the show and find out about the great Norfolk adventure! Are you a thrill-seeker or interested in doing something new?

The hundreds of stands at the show offer the chance to take part in a range of activities. Here are just a few which we think you shouldn't miss.

Outdoor fun

The Countryside Area, the Broads Village and the Forestry and Wood Village all offer opportunities to take part in outdoor adventure activities, including canoeing, archery and tree-climbing.

These areas demonstrate everything that is great about spending time outdoors with your friends and family, as well as educating about the importance and preservation of these important features of the Norfolk landscape.

Looking out for a hero

Want to meet some real-life heroes? Head over to the Emergency Services Village to meet policemen and firemen and hear about their adventures and the skills they use to save lives - and why not take the driving seat and see what its like to sit in a fire engine?

There will also be a chance to take part in the Emergency Services Village Passport.

Climb high with Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice will be located at Stand 35, just in front of the Show Office and will include a nine-metre climbing wall for children (and adults!) to enjoy. So why not take a look at the show from a different viewpoint?

The charity will also be offering colouring activities for younger children and a secure bag-drop facility for show attendees.