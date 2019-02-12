Search

Town theatre to welcome Britain’s Got Talent comedian Robert White

PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 12 February 2019

Robert White will bring his Tank Top Tour to Lowestoft's Marina Theatre in March. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Robert White will bring his Tank Top Tour to Lowestoft's Marina Theatre in March. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

He was a runner up on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

And after wowing the judges and viewers alike with his fast-paced comedy routines, Robert White will be bringing his debut UK tour to Lowestoft next month.

Tickets are on sale for his Tank Top Tour performance at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm.

After impressing on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, Robert White will bring a suitcase full of his trademark vests and lots of fun to the Marina Theatre.

With his brilliant timing, stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery proving popular with the viewers as he won the hearts of the British public, this is an evening not to be missed.

His hilarious routines have also received more than six million views on YouTube winning him legions of fans across the UK and beyond.

Tickets for his show at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft are available from the box office on 01502 533200 or via www.marinatheatre.co.uk

