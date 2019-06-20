Video

Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor's Celebration

Lord Mayors Celebrations 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography. yes

As the biggest event in the Norwich calendar returns this July, make sure to plan in advance if you're planning to drive into the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan

Lord Mayor's Celebration returns from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7 and this year will be more colourful than ever with a paint party in Chapelfield Gardens from 7pm to 8.10pm to start the weekend in style.

On Saturday, there will be an exciting programme of events, including a 5km race from St Stephen's Road, starting at 4.45pm, followed by the lively Lord Mayor's Procession at 5pm.

This year's procession theme is 'love is all around you' and life-sized elephants puppets will lead the parade through Norwich.

The fun continues on Sunday with the return of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, following a year hiatus, from 11am to 7pm and the return of The Great Norwich Duck Race from 12pm at Ludy Julian Bridge.

Here are the full list of road closures in Norwich:

Saturday, July 6

6am to 11pm

Brigg Street

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gentleman's Walk

Hay Hill

Haymarket

Lobster Lane

Malthouse Road

Pottergate (Lobster Lane to Upper Goat Lane)

Rampant Horse Street

Theatre Street

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Lord Mayors Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Westlegate

William Booth Street

9am to 11pm

Bethel Street

St Peter's Street

1.45pm to 6pm

Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of the Circus250 and Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of the Circus250 and Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newmarket Road

Lime Tree Road

Mount Pleasant

READ MORE: Paint party set to kick off Lord Mayor's Celebration - here's the full line-up

3pm to 7pm

St Stephens Road

Kingsley Road

Wood Street

The Lord Mayor's fireworks in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt The Lord Mayor's fireworks in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

Victoria Street

St Stephens Square

Queens Road (from All Saints Green to St Stephens roundabout)

Chapelfield Road (from Chapelfield Mall entrance to Queens Road including roundabout)

3pm to 11pm

Agricultural Hall Plain

Arcade Street

Bedford Street

Castle Meadow

Castle Street

Cattle Market Street

Chapelfield East

Chapelfield North

Chantry Road

You may also want to watch:

Davey Place

Exchange Street

Farmers Avenue

Fishergate

Gaol Hill

Hay Hill

Haymarket

London Street

Lower Goat Lane

Opie Street

Orford Hill

Orford Place

Orford Street

Market Avenue

Palace Street

Red Lion Street

Rose Lane

St. Andrews Hill

St John Maddermarket

St. Martin at Palace Plain

St. Stephens Street

Surrey Street

Timberhill

Westlegate

White Lion Street

4pm to 8pm

St Andrews Street

Redwell Street

Bank Plain

Queen Street

Bank Street

Upper King Street

Tombland

Palace Street

Whitefriars

Bishopgate

6pm to 11pm

Gaol Hill

Guildhall Hill

7.30pm to 11pm

Britannia Road

Sunday, July 7

8am to 8pm

Pottergate

St Benedicts Street, St Gregory's Green, St John Maddermarket