Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Review: Noble Jacks give foot-stomping treat to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:26 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 01 December 2019

Noble Jacks performed at The Open in Norwich. Picture: Noble Jacks

Noble Jacks performed at The Open in Norwich. Picture: Noble Jacks

Archant

If anyone was treated to better entertainment than me in Norwich on Saturday night, then congratulations.

Before a good mate recommended Noble Jacks to me, I knew very little about the Sussex-based band.

They're classified as "rip roaring alt-rock" - as I'm far less versed in the expertese of musical genres, I'd call them folk (and definitely rip roaring).

The downstairs studio at The Open in Norwich was the final date on their UK tour.

From the moment they came on stage, they had the energy, exuberance and interaction with the crowd as if it was the first night.

It's only two years since the launch of their debut album, and in that time they have played to an increasing number of sold out gigs and performed at major festivals including Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and Bestival.

You may also want to watch:

Their second album, Stay Awake, went straight into the top 10 Official Album Charts, which highlights their increasing appeal.

They're famed for giving fans a fiddle-driven thrill ride, and they didn't disappoint in Norwich.

Noble Jacks have raw energy and left the audience breathless with their non-stop set.

If anyone didn't dance, clap and stamp their feet, they would have to be made of ice.

Their support act was singer song writer Jake Morrell from King's Lynn.

He's been on tour with Noble Jacks and while his more mellow performance was somewhat different to the band's rapid tempo, his set was varied and thoroughly enjoyable.

We'll definitely hear more about Jake in the future.

Most Read

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

‘Drunk’ man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt.

Gypsy family battle to stay in home ahead of baby’s birth

Thomas Bibby and his wife Sasha at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Mum asks people to send cards to her very poorly little boy who loves opening post

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls for new exit road from expanding Norwich estate

William Frost Way in Costessey which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith

Former abattoir site opposite Tesco being transformed

Retirement homes complex being built opposite Tesco in Stalham. Pictures: David Bale

Former Lib Dem candidate urges Norwich North voters to back Labour

Hugh Lanham has called on Norwich North to vote tactically in the general election Picture: Ian Burt

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

Dramatic pictures of the fire at Aylsham's Bonds chip shop. Pictures: Eclipse Hair Studio
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists