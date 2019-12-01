Review: Noble Jacks give foot-stomping treat to Norwich

If anyone was treated to better entertainment than me in Norwich on Saturday night, then congratulations.

Before a good mate recommended Noble Jacks to me, I knew very little about the Sussex-based band.

They're classified as "rip roaring alt-rock" - as I'm far less versed in the expertese of musical genres, I'd call them folk (and definitely rip roaring).

The downstairs studio at The Open in Norwich was the final date on their UK tour.

From the moment they came on stage, they had the energy, exuberance and interaction with the crowd as if it was the first night.

It's only two years since the launch of their debut album, and in that time they have played to an increasing number of sold out gigs and performed at major festivals including Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and Bestival.

Their second album, Stay Awake, went straight into the top 10 Official Album Charts, which highlights their increasing appeal.

They're famed for giving fans a fiddle-driven thrill ride, and they didn't disappoint in Norwich.

Noble Jacks have raw energy and left the audience breathless with their non-stop set.

If anyone didn't dance, clap and stamp their feet, they would have to be made of ice.

Their support act was singer song writer Jake Morrell from King's Lynn.

He's been on tour with Noble Jacks and while his more mellow performance was somewhat different to the band's rapid tempo, his set was varied and thoroughly enjoyable.

We'll definitely hear more about Jake in the future.