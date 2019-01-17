Search

Queues in Norwich Tiger stores as all items are reduced to £2

17 January, 2019 - 11:43
Tiger in Castle Mall Credit: Submitted

Tiger in Castle Mall Credit: Submitted

Archant

Shoppers are queuing around both branches of Tiger in the city as the chain reduces all items to £2 or less.

Tiger in Castle Mall Credit: Submitted

The company, which is based in Denmark, has slashed prices of all its stock as part of the Dream Days promotion.

From a frisbee to inflatables, Tiger is reducing prices across its 96 UK stores until Sunday January 20.

Plenty of shoppers arrived early at both the intu Chapelfield and Castle Mall branches to bag a bargain with queues snaking around the store.

Tiger intu Chapelfield Credit: Submitted

Summer Hubbard, from Heartsease, who visited the Castle Mall shop said: “I came to see what the sales were and picked up paints, earphones and a bike lock and it was busy inside.

“It’s not that much cheaper, the gardening tools are still the same price, and the watercolours were just £2 off, but £2 is £2.”

A spokesman for the intu Chapelfield store said: “It is happening nationwide and everything in store will go down to £2 or less.

Tiger in Castle Mall Credit: Submitted

“It is something they do in Denmark and now we are trialling it as well.”

