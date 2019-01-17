Queues in Norwich Tiger stores as all items are reduced to £2

Shoppers are queuing around both branches of Tiger in the city as the chain reduces all items to £2 or less.

The company, which is based in Denmark, has slashed prices of all its stock as part of the Dream Days promotion.

From a frisbee to inflatables, Tiger is reducing prices across its 96 UK stores until Sunday January 20.

Plenty of shoppers arrived early at both the intu Chapelfield and Castle Mall branches to bag a bargain with queues snaking around the store.

Summer Hubbard, from Heartsease, who visited the Castle Mall shop said: “I came to see what the sales were and picked up paints, earphones and a bike lock and it was busy inside.

“It’s not that much cheaper, the gardening tools are still the same price, and the watercolours were just £2 off, but £2 is £2.”

A spokesman for the intu Chapelfield store said: “It is happening nationwide and everything in store will go down to £2 or less.

“It is something they do in Denmark and now we are trialling it as well.”