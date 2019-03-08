TV cameras in Norfolk hospital operating theatre
PUBLISHED: 16:04 15 May 2019
TV viewers are to get an insight into what life is like inside the operating theatres of a Norfolk hospital without having to go under the knife.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn hospital features a new programme television show next week.
Inside the Operating Theatre will offer a unique view into what happens behind the scenes of the Arthur Levin day surgery theatre. Viewers will be able to follow the patients' journeys as they are treated by the surgical teams thanks to specially rigged cameras.
Practitioners are introduced in the first episode which also charts three patients who have come into the hospital for life-changing surgery.
Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: "We know that our staff make a big difference every day to patients and now everyone will be able to see thanks to the Inside the Operating Theatre show."
The programme is being shown on Channel W on Tuesday, May 21 at 10pm.