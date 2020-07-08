Online exhibition raising money for Black Lives Matter movement

'Make a Stand' print, by Norwich-based illustrator Morwenna Farrell, is for sale for �10 each, as part of the exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Morwenna Farrell Morwenna Farrell

As part of the Black Lives Matter movement, Gorleston-based artist Lisa Prettyman has curated an online exhibition of work by artists from Norfolk and around the world to raise awareness and money for the cause.

'The Right to Dance', by Norfolk-based artist Rozina Warnes, is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rozina Warnes 'The Right to Dance', by Norfolk-based artist Rozina Warnes, is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rozina Warnes

The Black Lives Online Art Exhibition runs until July 12, with all work for sale and proceeds going towards the movement.

The online event is supporting two organisations: the Black Art Futures Fund, which promotes black arts and culture through grants, and Colours Youth UK, who support young black people who are part of the LGBT+ community.

The Black Lives Matter movement works towards stamping out racism and asks that those not affected by racism stand together with those who have been and be actively anti-racist.

Due to the exhibition being online, Ms Prettyman widened the call for artists beyond Norfolk and has brought together both local and global artists.

Painting of Faith Ringgold by Gorleston-based artist Lisa Prettyman is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Lisa Prettyman Painting of Faith Ringgold by Gorleston-based artist Lisa Prettyman is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Lisa Prettyman

The artists involved with the exhibition are using their platform and skills to raise money for charities helping those affected by racism, as well as using their voice as an artist to make the matter heard through their work.

Some of the work is a set price, while others simply ask for a donation to the Just Giving page which is linked on the website.

See the exhibition at blmartexhibition.crevado.com

This illustration by Norfolk-based artist Fern Elliot is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Fern Elliot This illustration by Norfolk-based artist Fern Elliot is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Fern Elliot

'Not a Blanket', by Norfolk-based artist Katie-Marie Park, is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Katie-Marie Park 'Not a Blanket', by Norfolk-based artist Katie-Marie Park, is part of the online exhibition raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Katie-Marie Park

