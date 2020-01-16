A talk exploring the psychology of serial killers is coming to Norwich

Many of us enjoy binging on crime documentaries on Netflix and you will soon be able to delve even further into the minds of murderers as a talk on the psychology of serial killers is coming to Norwich.

The event, which is touring the UK, is coming to the Mercure Hotel in Norwich on Thursday, May 14 and the chilling evening will be hosted by forensic expert Jennifer Rees.

Jennifer will use case studies to explore the different categories of killers and she will also look at the difference between male and female murderers.

Another part of the show explores the phenomenon of killer couples and shared psychosis, known as folie à deux syndrome, which will include examples of infamous pairs such as Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

She will also debunk common myths about serial killers and explore the clinical knowledge surrounding why they gain admirers, fan mail and even spouses in light of their atrocious crimes.

A fascinating time-lapse video will also show a facial reconstruction on a discovered body and show how victims are identified by police.

A spokesman for the show said: "There is so much interest in these events because of Netflix and late-night TV, as after 9pm there are always programmes you can watch on murderers.

"If you like learning about the subject then you may learn something knew and as well as the infamous serial killers there will be ones you may not have heard of too."

The event starts at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm, and runs in two one-hour sections and tickets cost £19 and are available at thelittleboxoffice.com