Promoter Craig Hill, aka The Tilting Sky, returns to the local music scene with Morganway headlining Norwich Arts Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:50 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 23 November 2018

Craig Hill, aka The Tilting Sky. Photo: Craig Hill

Craig Hill

The Tilting Sky (aka Craig Hill), is set to return to the Norwich music scene with Morganway headlining Norwich Arts Centre on November 30.

They will be supported by The Turf Club Racebook, Sweet Crisis and Lisa Redford.

For almost 15 years The Tilting Sky has provided a platform for independent musicians who write and perform their own material, offering them an opportunity to showcase their talents and reach out to a wider audience.

Craig’s daughter Alex Hill, a 15-year-old singer songwriter, was the initial catalyst for The Tilting Sky. She along with many other like minded and enthusiastic young musicians were finding it difficult to find places to play outside of their school environment.

Craig’s initial support for his daughter’s passion quickly developed into much more. Musicians who had their early experiences performing live under The Tilting Sky banner and are now playing to audiences around the world include Ed Sheeran, Let’s Eat Grandma and Ida Mae.

It’s fitting that The Tilting Sky’s return is with Morganway, a band who are really hitting their stride now and one that Craig has supported for many years. This show will top off a great year for them with their undoubted highlight being their debut standout performance at this summer’s Cambridge Folk Festival.

The Tilting Sky has more shows booked in for early 2019 plus the return of Rocket From The East at Epic Studios, a competition last held in 2012 with the winners going onto sign a major deal with Parlophone Records.

• Tickets to see Morganway on November 30 are available for £11.50 advance from the Norwich Arts Centre website.

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

