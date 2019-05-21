Search

Peppa Pig is bringing her new tour to Norwich

21 May, 2019 - 12:05
Peppa Pig's Adventure, on tour in 2018. Picture: Dan Tsantilis.

Dan Tsantilis

Peppa Pig and all her friends are coming to Norwich as part of her new live tour.

The world's most famous pig will be joined by George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig in what is being described as her "best day ever".

The brand new show will include plenty of songs, games and many of the favourite characters.

A spokesperson for the upcoming tour said: "From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles, there is something for all of the family their friends to enjoy - including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more."

Tickets for the show, which runs from April 11 to April 12 2020 at Norwich Theatre Royal, are not yet on sale but more details will be revealed soon.

Peppa Pig first hit our screens in 2004 and has been sold to 118 territories. There is now a Peppa Pig theme park in Hampshire and one in a Shanghai shopping mall.

