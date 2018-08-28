Search

Ugly sister graduates to dame in Diss Pantomime

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 December 2018

Lizzie Stanley as Fairy Bowbells, Emily Spampanato as Alice Fitzwarren, James Austin Harvey as Sarah the Cook, Matt Wainwright as Dick Whittington, and Aaron Charles as the Rat King, in Diss Corn Hall's pantomime Dick Whittington. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Lizzie Stanley as Fairy Bowbells, Emily Spampanato as Alice Fitzwarren, James Austin Harvey as Sarah the Cook, Matt Wainwright as Dick Whittington, and Aaron Charles as the Rat King, in Diss Corn Hall's pantomime Dick Whittington. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

The man behind this year’s Diss pantomime dame, Sarah the Cook, has spoken of what he loves about the town.

James Austin Harvey, 44, from London, said: “It’s a lovely little town, it’s quite pretty. I’m staying just down the road from the hall. I love that I can just walk into the countryside and we’ve found a nice pub. It’s a lovely way to spend Christmas when you’re away from your actual family it’s nice to be with your pantomime family, bring a bit of joy.

“I’ve ugly sister-ed but this is my first dame. I’m becoming nicer, I normally play baddies. It’s my first time with this company but I’ve been doing pantomime for very many years, I have done about 12 or 13 pantos altogether.

“Now I’m looking forward to getting the audience in... flirting with the men.”

