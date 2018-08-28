Ugly sister graduates to dame in Diss Pantomime
PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 December 2018
Archant
The man behind this year’s Diss pantomime dame, Sarah the Cook, has spoken of what he loves about the town.
James Austin Harvey, 44, from London, said: “It’s a lovely little town, it’s quite pretty. I’m staying just down the road from the hall. I love that I can just walk into the countryside and we’ve found a nice pub. It’s a lovely way to spend Christmas when you’re away from your actual family it’s nice to be with your pantomime family, bring a bit of joy.
“I’ve ugly sister-ed but this is my first dame. I’m becoming nicer, I normally play baddies. It’s my first time with this company but I’ve been doing pantomime for very many years, I have done about 12 or 13 pantos altogether.
“Now I’m looking forward to getting the audience in... flirting with the men.”