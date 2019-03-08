Paddington, PAW Patrol and Fireman Sam train rides coming to Norfolk

Screenshot from the 2014 film Paddington. Photo: StudioCanal/OutNow StudioCanal/OutNow

Make sure to pack your marmalade sandwiches as Paddington train rides are coming to Norfolk this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Everyone’s favourite bear is coming to Bressingham Steam & Gardens, near Diss, direct from Peru to entertain fans young and old.

Paddington will be at the attraction on Easter Sunday on April 21 from 10.30am to 5pm and will be making personal appearances throughout the day and tickets include unlimited train rides.

Later on in the year Marshall from PAW Patrol will be there on July 27 and Fireman Sam will be in attendance on July 28 as part of the Fire Engine Rally weekend which includes vintage vehicles.

PAW Patrol is a children’s TV series which follows a boy named Ryder who leads a pack of search and rescue dogs who are alerted by their pet tags.

Marshall is a dalmatian who serves as a firefighter and paramedic dog and often encounters problems trying to enter the PAW Patrol elevator, so hopefully he won’t have any problems boarding the train.

Fireman Sam is a British children’s TV series about Sam and his fellow firefighters in the fictional Welsh rural village of Pontypandy.

Both events will run from 10.30am to 5.30pm and on Saturday there will also be a children’s entertainer performing shows throughout the day.

Bressingham Steam & Gardens has been open since 1861 and has over four miles of narrow-gauge steam lines and four journeys to choose from.

To book tickets visit bressingham.co.uk