Search

Advanced search

Ode to Cecillia review: a splendid and truly uplifting performance

PUBLISHED: 16:31 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 26 November 2018

The King's Consort, Ode to Cecillia. Credit Keith Saunders Lucerne

The King's Consort, Ode to Cecillia. Credit Keith Saunders Lucerne

Keith Saunders Lucerne

Three Odes to Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, comprised the programme for the King’s Consort, on Sunday 25 November at The Norwich Theatre Royal.

Three Odes to Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, comprised the programme for the King’s Consort, on Sunday 25 November at the Norwich Theatre Royal. It began with Purcell’s Welcome to all the pleasures, with fine singing from the soloists, soprano, Julia Doyle, countertenor, Robin Blaze and Joshua Ellicot, tenor, together with soprano, Kirsty Hopkins,alto Lucy Ballard, and bass Edward Grint from the choir, while conductor Robert King drew sensitive and well-balanced playing from orchestra and choir.

Next, TKC demonstrated their varied repertoire with a stunning performance of Britten’s choral work, A Hymn to Saint Cecilia, with virtuoso singing, especially in the syncopated rhythms.

Finally, a splendid and truly uplifting performance of Handel’s A Song for St. Cecilia’s Day, with Robin Michael’s fine cello in “what passion cannot music raise”, along with the sensitive flute of Katy Bircher accompanying Julia Doyle’s expressively sung “soft complaining flute” was especially fine.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

The price American hunters pay per animal to shoot in Norfolk

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Convicted paedophile had 500 indecent videos and images on a phone hidden in toolbox

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast