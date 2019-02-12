Video

Stars of comedy show Caroline’s Kitchen put their cookery skills to the test ahead of show

The cast of Caroline's Kitchen get a cooking lesson from chef Richard Hughes Archant

The cast of a brand new comedy stopping off in Norfolk ahead of a New York run have discovered their cookery skills were far from half-baked.

They were put through their paces at the Assembly House Cookery School ahead of the opening night of Caroline’s Kitchen.

The comedy, which runs at Norwich Theatre Royal from March 6-9, follows the story of TV celebrity chef Caroline Mortimer whose perfect on-screen life is not mirrored in real life.

It features an all-star cast including Caroline Langrishe, who plays the title role, and is well known for a host of stage and TV roles including Charlotte Cavendish in the BBC’s Suffolk-set favourite Lovejoy.

Aden Gillett plays her husband and has appeared in The House of Elliott and The Crown, and they are joined by James Sutton (John-Paul McQueen in Hollyoaks and Ryan Lamb in Emmerdale), and Jasmyn Banks (Alice Branning in EastEnders).

Prior to curtain-up, the entire company had the chance to flex their culinary muscles under the watchful gaze of The Assembly House’s Richard Hughes and Mark Mitson.

Their task? To make scones, which are one of the most popular dishes on the Assembly House menu.

Their team makes around 7,000 every year and the cast were challenged to turn up the heat and get baking.

Cast-member Tom England was crowned the Caroline’s Kitchen master-chef although all the cast got the thumbs-up from Richard and his team.

Caroline said the cookery lesson was great fun.

“It has been delightful and I am really looking forward to eating the scones.

“I feel so much at home doing this. It is very similar to being on set. We could almost do the play here in the Assembly House,” she said.

She also promised anyone who comes along to see Caroline’s Kitchen will have a great time. “It is an absolute ball. You certainly won’t fall asleep.

“There is no snoozing in the audience in this play,” laughed Caroline.

The play is currently in the midst of a UK tour before transferring to New York for an off-Broadway run later in the Spring.