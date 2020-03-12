New Norwich art trail

Little Egret on the Marsh by Bruce Rushin will be part of the City of Sanctuary art trail Bruce Rushin

Visit, or buy, works of art donated by Norfolk artists, including Antony Gormley and Colin Self, to help refugees and asylum seekers

The City of Sanctuary Art Trail map The City of Sanctuary Art Trail map

A new Norwich art trail opens tomorrow, Friday March 13.

Antony Gormley and Colin Self are among the internationally-acclaimed artists who have given works to the trail and auction in aid of asylum seekers and refugees.

The trail includes artworks at 21 venues, including the Theatre Royal, Norwich Arts Centre and Eaton Park Cafe.

The works of art include oil paintings, pencil drawings and stained glass mosaics. A digital fine art print by Colin Self, called Was it All a Dream? will be in the entrance area of the Shirehall. Antony Gormley, known for his Angel of the North sculpture and life-size human statues at sites across the country, including the University of East Anglia, has given a signed monograph in pencil to be auctioned.

The trail and auction have been organised by the Norwich City of Sanctuary Arts Stream. Madi Dutton said: 'We wanted to raise awareness of Norwich City of Sanctuary and raise money to help refugees and asylum-seekers in the city at the same time. Norwich City of Sanctuary is part of a national movement building a culture of welcome for refugees and asylum-seekers. Our city has a long history of being a place of sanctuary to those seeking safety and we want to continue to extend a hand of welcome.'

Proceeds will go to the Norwich Integration Partnership (New Routes, English + and Bridge Plus) and Norwich International Youth Project, which works at grassroots level with recently resettled ethnic minority individuals, families, young people and communities in Norwich, and to the City of Sanctuary Arts Stream to fund art projects for, with and about refugees and asylum seekers in Norwich.

To follow the free trail download a map from norwich.cityofsanctuary.com

Q&A with Madi Dutton of Norwich City of Sanctuary Arts Stream

How did the idea of an art trail and auction come about?

We decided our first collaborative event should focus on raising money for local organisations supporting asylum seekers and refugees in Norfolk. Members, who include artists and representatives from local arts organisations, felt an art auction would be the perfect way to engage the general public in the City of Sanctuary movement, whilst fundraising to support the work of key grassroot organisations. We wanted to ensure that people were able to view a selection of the artwork in the weeks leading up to the auction, so we decided to run a city wide art trail.

When and where is the art trail?

From March 13 to 27 there will be an exciting and eclectic range of artworks, from screen-prints to 6ft sculptures, to view in over 20 venues across Norwich including the Millennium library,

Eaton Park café, KindaKafe, Flint Hairdressers, the Theatre Royal and the UEA.

When and where is the auction?

The auction, on Friday March 27 in the council chamber at Norwich City Hall, will include 120 lots of artwork, music from The Common Lot Choir and Samia Malik and a bar. Simon Floyd, director of Norwich's Common Lot theatre company will be the auctioneer. Viewing from 6.30pm, auction from 7.30pm.

Tickets £2, including a catalogue and bidding number from cosartauction.eventbrite.co.uk

When did Norwich become a City of Sanctuary and how has it helped people?

Norwich joined the City of Sanctuary movement in September 2016. The Norwich City of Sanctuary network of groups and organisations focus on ensuring a culture of hospitality grows in our city, particularly towards those who have lost their homes, fled persecution, and now seek safety here.