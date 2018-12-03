Where you can head for that long-awaited girls’ night out

Now lockdown has eased, it is time for a highly anticipated girls’ night out

Lockdown meant that you’ve had to reschedule your quality time with the girls. Now restrictions have eased and the bars are open, you can finally schedule in a girl’s night out.

The bars featured on this list are currently open and are within walkable distance, even after a few glasses, which makes it perfect for a bar crawl if you can handle it.

If you plan on going out for drinks, it is advised to ring and book your tables to avoid disappointment. Always remember to follow the government advice of social distancing. If you are sitting inside bars, you should only be meeting people within two households. If you book tables outside, you are allowed to meet with 6 people from multiple households.

The Wallow

This wine bar has over 50 wines and more than 40 distinctive varieties from a range of countries and regions.

The most distinctive and attractive feature is that it has self-service wine dispensers. This is to allow customers to explore as many wines as they wish in an informal setting.

They are currently doing ‘#WineWednesday’ so between 5pm to 9pm you can get 25pc off all wine with a wallow wine card. This would be a great place to start your girl’s night.

Cosy Club

This is a cheap and cheerful stop on a bar crawl. They have a wide selection of drinks so there will be something for you in this relaxed dining, drinking and lounging setting.

The Cosy Club have said that they want to be “an easy meeting place for people, as well as somewhere you can enjoy a cracking cocktail”.

If you’re going for a “teatime tipple”, they do two cocktails for £9.95 on Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 8pm.

Revolución de Cuba

The number of cocktails they have to choose from is immense, there will be something there for anyone and everyone.

The garden area is where you want to sit on summer nights for the atmosphere. If you wanted to risk a sore head in the morning, the sharers and shot boards to share are something to try.

A personal favourite is the Patrón XO Café shots, tequila with notes of slightly sweet chocolate and fine coffee.

Mr Postles’ Apothecary

There are the classic cocktails if you want to stick to what you know or you can venture into what this bar is known for, the apothecary potions.

You can try the “magical potions and eccentric elixirs” such as Cherry Bakewell, Apple Pie Martini or Irish Disco Biscuit.

Cecilia’s

You’ll find Cecilia’s in Bar 11 and it is one of the most Instagram friendly bars in Norwich.

It has floral swing seats and a large selfie mirror with flowers above for you to snap a photo of your friends.

The drinks match the delightfully pink, girly bar with tequila in strawberry, raspberry, passion fruit or peach. Also, there is pink sambuca and tequila rose.