Search

Advanced search

‘Magic, adventure and comedy’ - north Norfolk pop up theatre to stage Snow White pantomime

PUBLISHED: 16:33 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 17 December 2018

Joseph Ballard as Queen Titania in Snow White

Joseph Ballard as Queen Titania in Snow White

Archant

A pantomime family favourite is gearing up for opening night at a north Norfolk community theatre.

North Walsham's Pop Up Theatre is set to stage popular panto classic Snow White. Photo: Joseph Ballard/New StagesNorth Walsham's Pop Up Theatre is set to stage popular panto classic Snow White. Photo: Joseph Ballard/New Stages

The North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre, which last year staged Jack and the Beanstalk, is set to bring the festive classic of Snow White to life on stage at the venue, which was set up in October last year.

Written and produced by the venue’s founder, Joseph Ballard, from New Stages, the show will run from Thursday, December 20, to Monday, December 24.

He said: “Pantomime is part of Christmas.

“Audiences can get together with their family, friends and loved ones and enjoy a show where there is something for everyone - magic, adventure and comedy.

“It’s important to embrace the traditions of panto whilst marrying them up to modern audiences to ensure everyone of every age has a great time to get them in the Christmas spirit.

“This year I’m playing one of the ultimate baddies of all time - the Wicked Queen. Still, there will be lots of comedy will be involved as she’s not as good at magic as she thinks she is.”

Mr Ballard will be joined on stage by the People’s Theatre Company, Dance For Fun, and the North Norfolk Youth Theatre.

North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre is a community venture which presents live shows in the town centre, made for and by people from the local community.

Tickets are £8 in advance and are available from the Showcase Gallery in the Market Place, calling the box office on 01692 434112 or online at www.new-stages.co.uk.

Showtimes

Thursday, December 20 - group bookings only

Friday, December 21 - 7pm

Saturday, December 22 - 2pm and 6pm

Sunday, December 23 - 2pm and 6pm

Monday, December 24 - 2pm

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Tributes paid to former Norwich City player and well-known Thetford man Dick Scott

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorist arrested on suspicion of driving on A11 under influence of drugs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drink driver arrested after crash in Thetford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chart-topping 80s group announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lorry driver charged following fatal crash near Thetford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists