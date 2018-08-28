‘Magic, adventure and comedy’ - north Norfolk pop up theatre to stage Snow White pantomime

Joseph Ballard as Queen Titania in Snow White Archant

A pantomime family favourite is gearing up for opening night at a north Norfolk community theatre.

North Walsham's Pop Up Theatre is set to stage popular panto classic Snow White. Photo: Joseph Ballard/New Stages North Walsham's Pop Up Theatre is set to stage popular panto classic Snow White. Photo: Joseph Ballard/New Stages

The North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre, which last year staged Jack and the Beanstalk, is set to bring the festive classic of Snow White to life on stage at the venue, which was set up in October last year.

Written and produced by the venue’s founder, Joseph Ballard, from New Stages, the show will run from Thursday, December 20, to Monday, December 24.

He said: “Pantomime is part of Christmas.

“Audiences can get together with their family, friends and loved ones and enjoy a show where there is something for everyone - magic, adventure and comedy.

“It’s important to embrace the traditions of panto whilst marrying them up to modern audiences to ensure everyone of every age has a great time to get them in the Christmas spirit.

“This year I’m playing one of the ultimate baddies of all time - the Wicked Queen. Still, there will be lots of comedy will be involved as she’s not as good at magic as she thinks she is.”

Mr Ballard will be joined on stage by the People’s Theatre Company, Dance For Fun, and the North Norfolk Youth Theatre.

North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre is a community venture which presents live shows in the town centre, made for and by people from the local community.

Tickets are £8 in advance and are available from the Showcase Gallery in the Market Place, calling the box office on 01692 434112 or online at www.new-stages.co.uk.

Showtimes

Thursday, December 20 - group bookings only

Friday, December 21 - 7pm

Saturday, December 22 - 2pm and 6pm

Sunday, December 23 - 2pm and 6pm

Monday, December 24 - 2pm