The best and worst McDonald’s restaurants in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor

Where are the best and worst McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor?

When you hear fast food, McDonald’s is definitely one of the first names that comes to mind. But how good is it in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor reviews?

Here are the best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk ranked by Tripadvisor.

Best

Delft Way, Norwich

This came in as the best ranked in Norfolk with a four out of five rating.

Situated next to Norwich Airport, many stop by for a quick snack before flying. A number of reviews commended the restaurant for the polite staff.

One said: “Very, very friendly staff, they were very chatty to me and my family.”

Dereham Road, Costessey

This restaurant in the Longwater retail park received a rating of three-and-a-half out of five.

One reviewer said: “The place was very clean and the staff friendly and helpful.”

Another said: “Popped in for a McFlurry at the weekend, staff were all friendly, but it took a while to get our food.”

Norwich Road, Hethersett

The final McDonald’s which also has a rating of three-and-a-half out of five is the restaurant off Thickthorn roundabout.

A reviewer noted how it was “ideally located on A47/A11 junction outside Norwich” as well as the “great staff very friendly and welcoming”.

Worst

Barrett Road, Norwich

Barrett Road’s McDonald’s has a rating of two out of five.

One reviewer even called it the worst in the area.

The review said: “This has to be the worst McDonald’s in the area. Certainly, the worst I have ever visited.

“You can forgive a restaurant for making the odd mistake but consistently there is something missing from an order.”

Another added: “Amazing isn’t it, how it is just so, so bad”.

Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth

Another McDonald’s with a two out of five rating.

The most recent review said: “The staff are very slow and very rude, I won’t be going there for a long time.”

One reviewer had such a bad experience that she wanted to give it zero out of five.

She said: “My partner and I would rather drive miles down the road than go to this McDonald’s.”

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Customer satisfaction is a priority of ours and we’re always disappointed when we hear of any experiences that fall short of our customers’ expectations.

“If any customer does have a complaint, we encourage them to either speak to a member of the crew in the restaurant or get in touch with our customer services team.”

• All ratings are correct at the time of publication.