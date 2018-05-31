Search

Advanced search

Call for entries for a virtual art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 19 June 2020

'The Beauty The Passers By Don't See', by Malcolm Jarvis. Picture: Supplied by Malcolm Jarvis

'The Beauty The Passers By Don't See', by Malcolm Jarvis. Picture: Supplied by Malcolm Jarvis

Malcolm Jarvis

The Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle have put out a call for artists to take part in a virtual exhibition showing new works of art made during lockdown.

'After the Flood' by Sheila Volpe. Picture: Supplied by Sheila Volpe'After the Flood' by Sheila Volpe. Picture: Supplied by Sheila Volpe

The exhibition will support new and existing members of the circle as the arts are forced to find new ways of working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established 135 years ago in 1885, following Crome & Cotman’s Norwich Society of Artists and now has more than 200 members.

Members have included internationally acclaimed artists such as Alfred Munnings, Edward Seago and Bernard Reynolds.

Up to three pieces of art, created during lockdown and not exhibited with the circle before, can be submitted on the organisation’s website www.nnartcircle.com.

'Towards the Sun' by Terry Richardson. Picture: Supplied by Terry Richardson'Towards the Sun' by Terry Richardson. Picture: Supplied by Terry Richardson

Hazel Pidsley, chairman of the group, said: “All artwork will be for sale, but to support our members NNAC will not be taking any commission for artwork that is sold, this is because we want to support our members - both professional and amateur - through this very difficult time.

“We would be very pleased to welcome new members who wish to join us as this is the first of a number of initiatives we are launching in the next few weeks - please visit our website for how to join and take part.

“NNAC has a rich and vibrant membership working in a variety of styles and using a range of materials for their work.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Touching up the paintwork on the plinth at the Timothy Gurney Gallery, supporting Bernard Reynolds 1971 bronze 'Parrot Head'. Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Steve AdamsTouching up the paintwork on the plinth at the Timothy Gurney Gallery, supporting Bernard Reynolds 1971 bronze 'Parrot Head'. Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Steve Adams

As well as the exhibition, the group is featuring the work of four of their members on their website each month, with the artist showing new work and explaining what inspired them.

The deadline for entries is July 1 and the online exhibition will run from September 1 to 30 2020.

To take part in the exhibition you must be a member. Subscription to join the group is £20 for an individual or £30 for two people living at the same address.

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Archant LibraryNorfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include Sir Alfred Munnings, known as one of England's finest painters of horses. Picture: Archant LibraryNorfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include Sir Alfred Munnings, known as one of England's finest painters of horses. Picture: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Norwich School announces changes after 250 pupils sign racism letter

Former and current pupils have shared their experiences of racism at Norwich School, prompting the headmaster to announce changes to the curriculum. Photo: Archant

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24