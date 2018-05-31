Call for entries for a virtual art exhibition

'The Beauty The Passers By Don't See', by Malcolm Jarvis. Picture: Supplied by Malcolm Jarvis Malcolm Jarvis

The Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle have put out a call for artists to take part in a virtual exhibition showing new works of art made during lockdown.

'After the Flood' by Sheila Volpe. Picture: Supplied by Sheila Volpe 'After the Flood' by Sheila Volpe. Picture: Supplied by Sheila Volpe

The exhibition will support new and existing members of the circle as the arts are forced to find new ways of working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established 135 years ago in 1885, following Crome & Cotman’s Norwich Society of Artists and now has more than 200 members.

Members have included internationally acclaimed artists such as Alfred Munnings, Edward Seago and Bernard Reynolds.

Up to three pieces of art, created during lockdown and not exhibited with the circle before, can be submitted on the organisation’s website www.nnartcircle.com.

'Towards the Sun' by Terry Richardson. Picture: Supplied by Terry Richardson 'Towards the Sun' by Terry Richardson. Picture: Supplied by Terry Richardson

Hazel Pidsley, chairman of the group, said: “All artwork will be for sale, but to support our members NNAC will not be taking any commission for artwork that is sold, this is because we want to support our members - both professional and amateur - through this very difficult time.

“We would be very pleased to welcome new members who wish to join us as this is the first of a number of initiatives we are launching in the next few weeks - please visit our website for how to join and take part.

“NNAC has a rich and vibrant membership working in a variety of styles and using a range of materials for their work.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Touching up the paintwork on the plinth at the Timothy Gurney Gallery, supporting Bernard Reynolds 1971 bronze 'Parrot Head'. Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Steve Adams Touching up the paintwork on the plinth at the Timothy Gurney Gallery, supporting Bernard Reynolds 1971 bronze 'Parrot Head'. Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Steve Adams

As well as the exhibition, the group is featuring the work of four of their members on their website each month, with the artist showing new work and explaining what inspired them.

The deadline for entries is July 1 and the online exhibition will run from September 1 to 30 2020.

To take part in the exhibition you must be a member. Subscription to join the group is £20 for an individual or £30 for two people living at the same address.

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Archant Library Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include sculptor Bernard Reynolds, an esteemed East Anglian artist. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include Sir Alfred Munnings, known as one of England's finest painters of horses. Picture: Archant Library Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle was established in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists. Past members include Sir Alfred Munnings, known as one of England's finest painters of horses. Picture: Archant Library

