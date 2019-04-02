Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

New soft play area set to open at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

02 April, 2019 - 16:49
Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Archant

Your little ones are in for a cracking time at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade this Easter with a brand new attraction opening.

Dippy-ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe RandlesomeDippy-ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville will open to the public on Saturday April 6 and includes a soft play area with wall activities and padded areas with large building blocks.

The attraction is designed for younger visitors and will create a virtual playground with interactive floor games.

There is also plenty of attractions to keep children of all ages busy at the 85-acre park with animatronic dinosaurs, Dippy’s Splash Zone, Predator High Ropes, Secret Animal Garden and Dinomite which is Norfolk’s largest indoor play area.

Easter events are running from April 8 to 22 as Dippy the Dinosaur joins forces with the Easter bunny and brings the adventure park to life with characters and scenes from Lewis Carroll’s magical novel.

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe RandlesomeDippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Guests young and old can expect interactive activities such as the Dinosaurs in Wonderland Trail where they will see the Caterpillar, shrink with the ‘drink me’ bottle and have tea with the Mad Hatter.

Ben Francis, park events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. said: “We’re excited to see Wonderland come back to life at Roarr! this Easter.

“The installation of Dippy-Ville is sure to keep the little ones entertained, and hopefully even the adults will have fun playing with the new space’s interactive activities.”

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is open 9.30am to 5pm from April 6.

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe RandlesomeDippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe RandlesomeDippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe RandlesomeDippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe RandlesomeDippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Related articles

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norman Lamb could resign Liberal Democrat whip after ‘deeply distressing’ Brexit votes

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb Photo: UK Parliament

Norwich car park murder accused refuses to meet barrister after ‘dirty protest’

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: When did we become such a cruel and unforgiving society?

Undated file photo of a person using a laptop keyboard.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists