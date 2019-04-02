Gallery

New soft play area set to open at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome Archant

Your little ones are in for a cracking time at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade this Easter with a brand new attraction opening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dippy-ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome Dippy-ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville will open to the public on Saturday April 6 and includes a soft play area with wall activities and padded areas with large building blocks.

The attraction is designed for younger visitors and will create a virtual playground with interactive floor games.

There is also plenty of attractions to keep children of all ages busy at the 85-acre park with animatronic dinosaurs, Dippy’s Splash Zone, Predator High Ropes, Secret Animal Garden and Dinomite which is Norfolk’s largest indoor play area.

Easter events are running from April 8 to 22 as Dippy the Dinosaur joins forces with the Easter bunny and brings the adventure park to life with characters and scenes from Lewis Carroll’s magical novel.

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Guests young and old can expect interactive activities such as the Dinosaurs in Wonderland Trail where they will see the Caterpillar, shrink with the ‘drink me’ bottle and have tea with the Mad Hatter.

Ben Francis, park events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. said: “We’re excited to see Wonderland come back to life at Roarr! this Easter.

“The installation of Dippy-Ville is sure to keep the little ones entertained, and hopefully even the adults will have fun playing with the new space’s interactive activities.”

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is open 9.30am to 5pm from April 6.

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome

Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome Dippy-Ville at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Joe Randlesome