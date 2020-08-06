New participatory theatre project calls for people’s stories on love and gender

Your chance to be part of an immersive online Norwich-based theatre project which explores the way women experience love.

A Norwich-based online theatre project will explore the ways in which women experience love and give audience members the chance to write their own monologues.

Concentric Circles is an independent theatre company based in Norwich bringing together theatre makers and audiences from across Europe to explore issues that affect individuals and societies.

The company is led by founding theatre director Adina Levay.

Contemporary Love Monologues begins with a series of creative writing workshops, offered to 10 participants who will create monologues based on personal stories.

The workshops will be led by Norwich-based writer, tutor and activist, Belona Greenwood and the resulting co-authored text will be rehearsed and presented online by the participants and actors.

This production seeks to create a chorus of female voices, cross-cultural and cross-generational, and invites people who identify themselves as women including those from the LGBTQ and Hungarian minority communities to take part in the co-creation of this production.

You must be available for the initial Zoom meeting on August 10 at 5pm with the creative team (including Director Adina Levay, Assistant Director Kate Cox and creative writing teacher Belona Greenwood).

Between August 10 and 31, participants will take part in one-to-one sessions and workshops via Zoom, at the discretion of the participant. Please note, participants will be asked to state their availability on application.

For more information or if you have a question, please email: contact@concentric-circles.org.

Applications must be received by August 8 at 5pm, apply here