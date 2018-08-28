Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Mastodon review: A fabulous unrelenting metal masterclass

PUBLISHED: 09:57 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 25 January 2019

Mastodon. Photo: Jimmy Hubbard

Mastodon. Photo: Jimmy Hubbard

Jimmy Hubbard

American metal juggernauts Mastodon crunched into Norwich on Thursday [January 24] for a curfew-busting 90 minute aural assault.

The band, who picked up a Grammy last year for track Sultan’s Curse, are major players on the global metal scene so to see them at the UEA on a short eight date UK tour was something of a privilege. Their status in the upper echelons of their sludge metal genre was confirmed both by the fact that they’re playing Brixton Academy on Friday night and also that their merchandise stall has wallet-heaving £70 hoodies and £60 signed albums for sale (fans were buying them!)

On stage the four-piece band from Atlanta are tighter than a cross-threaded bottle top - there’s precious little banter from frontman Troy Sanders as they quickly unleash their awesome machine-gun guitars with strobe lighting flashing in front of an ever changing swirling psychedelic backdrop.

Tracks like Chimes at Midnight from album Once Around the Sun are full of bruising energy but it’s metal with melody and Sanders’ vocal delivery is an excellent low-pitched growl that stirs up the moshpit and sends the beer cups flying.

Mastodon remind me of the likes of Coal Chamber and Fear Factory from the turn of the century but with the chunky backing of bands I loved in my late teens like Carcass and the constant drum rolls recalls, for me, the sound that ripped through the entire back catalogue of Brazilian thrashers Sepultura.

Scott Kelly of Neurosis, a band who are a big influence on Mastodon, enters the stage for the last handful of songs and with two singers on stage the double vocal is utterly incendiary to create a fabulous unrelenting metal masterclass.

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists