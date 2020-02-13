Search

Advanced search

Local musician to put on music festival to raise money for children's charity

13 February, 2020 - 08:00
The Magic Es. Picture: Marvellous Gig Photography

The Magic Es. Picture: Marvellous Gig Photography

Marvellous Gig Photography

Local musician Pete Thompson, of The Magic Es, is putting on a festival to raise money for a children's charity.

The festival, titled Heartlands Music Festival, will take place at Diss Corn Hall on April 11 to raise awareness and money for children's charity Evelina Children's Heart Organisation (ECHO).

Eleven of the region's top bands and musicians will be performing at this one-off festival including a former member of hit 80s band Then Jerico, Jasper Stainthorpe - who is now the bass player in The Magic Es, and a songwriter whose work has been covered by music giants REM (Tony James Shevlin).

Organiser Pete Thompson, who lives in Dickleburgh, has set up the event with hopes of raising as much money as possible for ECHO, a registered charity who provide support for children with heart conditions - and their families.

"My daughter was diagnosed with a serious heart condition before she was born, and as you can imagine, that's every parent's worst nightmare," explains Thompson.

You may also want to watch:

"Getting support from ECHO - telling us as parents what to expect, and putting us in contact with other families in the same situation - was a life-line at an incredibly stressful time."

"I really want to give something back to say "thank you" to this great charity (who don't get any government funding), so I've got the best local bands I know to come and give their time and talent to help raise money for this cause that is - no pun intended - so close to my heart."

"At just £8 per ticket (£4 for under 16s and under 5s are free) to see 11 sets from the best local musicians around, it's an incredible line-up at a price everyone can afford."

The full line up is: The Trips, Tony James Shevlin, Alton Wahlberg, Matt Watson, The Coral Cross Band, Setting Sons, Scarlet, Hemingway, The Islas, The Magic Es and Love Songs for Losers.

Alongside the music there will also be children's entertainment provided by Imps Creativity.

- Tickets to Heartlands Music Festival on April 11 are available for £4-£8 from Diss Cornhall's website or over the phone on 01379 652241

- - For more information on the work of ECHO, visit their website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

Warning cash for speed cameras to stop NDR rat-runners could disappear

West End in Costessey. Picture: Keith Whitmore

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24