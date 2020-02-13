Local musician to put on music festival to raise money for children's charity

Local musician Pete Thompson, of The Magic Es, is putting on a festival to raise money for a children's charity.

The festival, titled Heartlands Music Festival, will take place at Diss Corn Hall on April 11 to raise awareness and money for children's charity Evelina Children's Heart Organisation (ECHO).

Eleven of the region's top bands and musicians will be performing at this one-off festival including a former member of hit 80s band Then Jerico, Jasper Stainthorpe - who is now the bass player in The Magic Es, and a songwriter whose work has been covered by music giants REM (Tony James Shevlin).

Organiser Pete Thompson, who lives in Dickleburgh, has set up the event with hopes of raising as much money as possible for ECHO, a registered charity who provide support for children with heart conditions - and their families.

"My daughter was diagnosed with a serious heart condition before she was born, and as you can imagine, that's every parent's worst nightmare," explains Thompson.

"Getting support from ECHO - telling us as parents what to expect, and putting us in contact with other families in the same situation - was a life-line at an incredibly stressful time."

"I really want to give something back to say "thank you" to this great charity (who don't get any government funding), so I've got the best local bands I know to come and give their time and talent to help raise money for this cause that is - no pun intended - so close to my heart."

"At just £8 per ticket (£4 for under 16s and under 5s are free) to see 11 sets from the best local musicians around, it's an incredible line-up at a price everyone can afford."

The full line up is: The Trips, Tony James Shevlin, Alton Wahlberg, Matt Watson, The Coral Cross Band, Setting Sons, Scarlet, Hemingway, The Islas, The Magic Es and Love Songs for Losers.

Alongside the music there will also be children's entertainment provided by Imps Creativity.

- Tickets to Heartlands Music Festival on April 11 are available for £4-£8 from Diss Cornhall's website or over the phone on 01379 652241

- - For more information on the work of ECHO, visit their website