Review: 'something for everyone and the crowds danced the night away' Madness at Newmarket Nights
PUBLISHED: 12:38 23 June 2019
Archant
Madness mania erupted the July course at Newmarket races on a scorching hot summers evening.
My friend and I endured an hour and a half of classic ska sounds, from the legendary North London
boys, suited and booted and ready to entertain the colossal crowds.
People swarmed around the stage dressed in their fezzes and trilby hats as the sunset on the longest
day of the year. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, singing and dancing to some Madness
classics such as It 'Must Be Love', 'Our House' and 'Baggy Trousers'. The band played a mixture of
songs which they hadn't performed in years, alongside some of their more well-known hits. Having
been around for 40 years, the boys don't struggle when it comes to choosing their set lists for
shows. This was a special gig for the band as it was their 40 year anniversary, since they made their
first appearance on Top of the pops and started their music careers together.
Newmarket Jockey club was a great host for these special summer concerts, with great
entertainment, brilliant food and drinks stands and helpful staff. The security team also did a great
job in ensuring everyone had a brilliant time. The race course was a great setting for everyone to
dress up and bet on some horses before the performance. The band were dressed in their classic suit
combination, whilst the well-known saxophone player Lee Jay Thompson fashioned a vivacious
purple suede suit, complete with a red fez.
Overall Madness at Newmarket nights hosted a fun filled evening, there was something for everyone
and the crowds danced the night away. They went 'One Step Beyond' for their 40 year anniversary
performance.