Search

Advanced search

Review: 'something for everyone and the crowds danced the night away' Madness at Newmarket Nights

PUBLISHED: 12:38 23 June 2019

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

Archant

Madness mania erupted the July course at Newmarket races on a scorching hot summers evening.

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte BondMadness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

My friend and I endured an hour and a half of classic ska sounds, from the legendary North London

boys, suited and booted and ready to entertain the colossal crowds.

People swarmed around the stage dressed in their fezzes and trilby hats as the sunset on the longest

day of the year. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, singing and dancing to some Madness

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte BondMadness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

classics such as It 'Must Be Love', 'Our House' and 'Baggy Trousers'. The band played a mixture of

songs which they hadn't performed in years, alongside some of their more well-known hits. Having

been around for 40 years, the boys don't struggle when it comes to choosing their set lists for

shows. This was a special gig for the band as it was their 40 year anniversary, since they made their

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte BondMadness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

You may also want to watch:

first appearance on Top of the pops and started their music careers together.

Newmarket Jockey club was a great host for these special summer concerts, with great

entertainment, brilliant food and drinks stands and helpful staff. The security team also did a great

job in ensuring everyone had a brilliant time. The race course was a great setting for everyone to

dress up and bet on some horses before the performance. The band were dressed in their classic suit

combination, whilst the well-known saxophone player Lee Jay Thompson fashioned a vivacious

purple suede suit, complete with a red fez.

Overall Madness at Newmarket nights hosted a fun filled evening, there was something for everyone

and the crowds danced the night away. They went 'One Step Beyond' for their 40 year anniversary

performance.

Most Read

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

‘It’s tragic enough to lose a child, but to lose one in these circumstances...’ - father speaks out year after son was murdered in Norwich

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Stop and search sees police find ‘nasty weapon’ in woman’s handbag

Norwich Police seized this knife from a woman in the city on Saturday. Credit: Norfolk Police

Norwich City transfer rumours round-up: European giants trail Power

Simon Power is reportedly a target for a number of leading European club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

‘It’s tragic enough to lose a child, but to lose one in these circumstances...’ - father speaks out year after son was murdered in Norwich

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

Review: ‘something for everyone and the crowds danced the night away’ Madness at Newmarket Nights

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

Rotary club donation helps playgroup repair damage caused by vandals

Rotary Club of Diss and District president Alison Bannister (right) and Margaret Wuidart (left), chair of the Rotary Community Service Committee, present a cheque to Jane West, play leader at Eye Opportunity Group Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DISS AND DISTRICT

Thetford Forest holds Jess Glynne’s hand as she battles back

Jess Glynne review of performance in Thetford Forest. Picture: JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists