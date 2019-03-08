Review: 'something for everyone and the crowds danced the night away' Madness at Newmarket Nights

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

Madness mania erupted the July course at Newmarket races on a scorching hot summers evening.

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

My friend and I endured an hour and a half of classic ska sounds, from the legendary North London

boys, suited and booted and ready to entertain the colossal crowds.

People swarmed around the stage dressed in their fezzes and trilby hats as the sunset on the longest

day of the year. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, singing and dancing to some Madness

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

classics such as It 'Must Be Love', 'Our House' and 'Baggy Trousers'. The band played a mixture of

songs which they hadn't performed in years, alongside some of their more well-known hits. Having

been around for 40 years, the boys don't struggle when it comes to choosing their set lists for

shows. This was a special gig for the band as it was their 40 year anniversary, since they made their

Madness at Newmarket Nights pic: Charlotte Bond

first appearance on Top of the pops and started their music careers together.

Newmarket Jockey club was a great host for these special summer concerts, with great

entertainment, brilliant food and drinks stands and helpful staff. The security team also did a great

job in ensuring everyone had a brilliant time. The race course was a great setting for everyone to

dress up and bet on some horses before the performance. The band were dressed in their classic suit

combination, whilst the well-known saxophone player Lee Jay Thompson fashioned a vivacious

purple suede suit, complete with a red fez.

Overall Madness at Newmarket nights hosted a fun filled evening, there was something for everyone

and the crowds danced the night away. They went 'One Step Beyond' for their 40 year anniversary

performance.